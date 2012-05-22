(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
May 22 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed the long-term Issuer Default Rating
(IDR) of Mountaineer Gas Company (MGC) at 'BB' and the senior unsecured rating
at 'BB+'. Fitch has also revised the Rating Outlook to Stable from Positive.
The Outlook revision to Stable reflects Fitch's expectations that any
improvement in MGC's credit metrics will be delayed until 2013 at the earliest
and subject to the outcome of a pending rate case. With the 2011/2012 winter
heating season being one of the warmest on record, MGC's 1Q'12 results were well
below those reported in the comparable year earlier. MGC typically earns 70% or
more of annual EBITDA in the first quarter.
Key Credit Factors
--Strong liquidity with relatively modest working capital needs and positive
free cash flow;
--Low risk regulated utility business model;
--Generally constructive regulatory environment;
--Highly dependent on winter heating season
1Q'12 Results Under Pressure
The first quarter for 2012 was one of the warmest first quarters in 100 years in
West Virginia; this reduced revenues and EBITDA year over year for MGC by $15
million and $6.6 million, respectively. FFO credit metrics were reduced
significantly due to the warm winter season as well.
Despite the poor 1Q'12 results, Fitch expects coverage measure to be only
slightly pressured in 2012 as MGC is experiencing lower interest costs. Fitch
expects EBITDA to Interest to ease slightly to 3.37x in 2012 from 3.43x in 2011.
Fitch expects Debt to EBITDA of 4.2x Dec. 31, 2012 as compared with 3.8x in
2011. Fitch would look to Debt to EBITDA of approximately 3.5x as consistent
with an investment grade metrics.
Decline in Heating Degree Days: Heating degree days for the 2011 year were 9%
below average. From July 1, 2011 - May 12, 2012, the heating degree days have
been 18% below average. EBITDA was down $6.6 million and the Net Income was down
36% in comparison to the first quarter of 2011.
Earnings Retention
MGC's capitalization weakened slightly as MGC paid out more dividends than they
earned in net income in 2011. Profitability will be pressured in 2012 following
the poor performance in the all-important 1Q'12 period.
Strong Liquidity
MGC amended and restated their current credit facility on Dec. 15, 2011. The new
amended facility is an unsecured revolving credit facility with a maximum
borrowing capacity of $70 million. There is a company option to increase the
maximum principal amount to $125 million assuming certain conditions are met.
The scheduled maturity for this facility is Dec. 14, 2014. There is a company
option beginning on Dec. 15, 2012 to request a one year extension. The amended
facility has similar covenants to the previous credit facility, including a 65%
Debt to Capital level.
Debt Refinancing
Fitch expects MGC to refinance a $20 million note that matures December 2012.
Enhanced Financial Flexibility
MGC has minimized its heating season financing requirements through an asset
management agreement (AMA) with Sequent, a subsidiary of AGL Resources (IDR
'A-'). Gas inventories are owned and managed by Sequent, and MGC draws on these
inventories as needed. Debt levels, borrowing capacity requirements, and related
interest expenses are consequently reduced.
Base Rating Filing
MGC applied for a rate increase on Nov. 4, 2011 with the WVPSC for a $12.2
million rate increase. MGC requested an 11.25% ROE. MGC's last rate case was
filed in 2009 and decided on March 2010 when the WVPSC authorized a $19 million
rate increase (requested $26.4 million/ received 72%). The new request covers a
monthly customer charge increase, including a residential increase to $11.40
from $8.00. A decision is expected in the third quarter of 2012.
(Caryn Trokie, New York Ratings Unit)