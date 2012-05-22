(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

May 22 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed the long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) of Mountaineer Gas Company (MGC) at 'BB' and the senior unsecured rating at 'BB+'. Fitch has also revised the Rating Outlook to Stable from Positive. The Outlook revision to Stable reflects Fitch's expectations that any improvement in MGC's credit metrics will be delayed until 2013 at the earliest and subject to the outcome of a pending rate case. With the 2011/2012 winter heating season being one of the warmest on record, MGC's 1Q'12 results were well below those reported in the comparable year earlier. MGC typically earns 70% or more of annual EBITDA in the first quarter. Key Credit Factors --Strong liquidity with relatively modest working capital needs and positive free cash flow; --Low risk regulated utility business model; --Generally constructive regulatory environment; --Highly dependent on winter heating season 1Q'12 Results Under Pressure The first quarter for 2012 was one of the warmest first quarters in 100 years in West Virginia; this reduced revenues and EBITDA year over year for MGC by $15 million and $6.6 million, respectively. FFO credit metrics were reduced significantly due to the warm winter season as well. Despite the poor 1Q'12 results, Fitch expects coverage measure to be only slightly pressured in 2012 as MGC is experiencing lower interest costs. Fitch expects EBITDA to Interest to ease slightly to 3.37x in 2012 from 3.43x in 2011. Fitch expects Debt to EBITDA of 4.2x Dec. 31, 2012 as compared with 3.8x in 2011. Fitch would look to Debt to EBITDA of approximately 3.5x as consistent with an investment grade metrics.

Decline in Heating Degree Days: Heating degree days for the 2011 year were 9% below average. From July 1, 2011 - May 12, 2012, the heating degree days have been 18% below average. EBITDA was down $6.6 million and the Net Income was down 36% in comparison to the first quarter of 2011.

Earnings Retention MGC's capitalization weakened slightly as MGC paid out more dividends than they earned in net income in 2011. Profitability will be pressured in 2012 following the poor performance in the all-important 1Q'12 period. Strong Liquidity MGC amended and restated their current credit facility on Dec. 15, 2011. The new amended facility is an unsecured revolving credit facility with a maximum borrowing capacity of $70 million. There is a company option to increase the maximum principal amount to $125 million assuming certain conditions are met. The scheduled maturity for this facility is Dec. 14, 2014. There is a company option beginning on Dec. 15, 2012 to request a one year extension. The amended facility has similar covenants to the previous credit facility, including a 65% Debt to Capital level. Debt Refinancing Fitch expects MGC to refinance a $20 million note that matures December 2012. Enhanced Financial Flexibility MGC has minimized its heating season financing requirements through an asset management agreement (AMA) with Sequent, a subsidiary of AGL Resources (IDR 'A-'). Gas inventories are owned and managed by Sequent, and MGC draws on these inventories as needed. Debt levels, borrowing capacity requirements, and related interest expenses are consequently reduced. Base Rating Filing MGC applied for a rate increase on Nov. 4, 2011 with the WVPSC for a $12.2 million rate increase. MGC requested an 11.25% ROE. MGC's last rate case was filed in 2009 and decided on March 2010 when the WVPSC authorized a $19 million rate increase (requested $26.4 million/ received 72%). The new request covers a monthly customer charge increase, including a residential increase to $11.40 from $8.00. A decision is expected in the third quarter of 2012. (Caryn Trokie, New York Ratings Unit)