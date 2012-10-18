Oct 18 - Fitch Ratings affirms the 'B+' rating on approximately $10.6 million of outstanding North Carolina Capital Facilities Finance Agency's educational facilities revenue refunding bonds, Brevard College Corporation (Brevard, or the college). The Rating Outlook is Stable. SECURITY The bonds are a general obligation of the college, payable from all legally available funds. KEY RATING DRIVERS STABILIZED OPERATING PROFILE: The 'B+' rating reflects Brevard's recently balanced operating results, which provide a limited amount of operating flexibility and a stabilizing enrollment profile. Offsetting factors include a moderate debt burden and a materially depleted balance sheet cushion. BALANCE SHEET RECOVERY REVERSED: Market losses incurred during fiscal 2012 are expected to reverse the balance sheet improvements realized over the prior two fiscal years. OPERATIING IMBALANCE RECTIFIED: The college's successful correction of the long-standing operational imbalance, indicated by positive operating results in fiscal 2011 (audited) and 2012 (unaudited), provides some measure of operating flexibility and adequate debt service coverage. ENROLLMENT LOSSES SUSPENDED: Indications for fall 2012 show stabilized enrollment levels following declines in the prior two enrollment cycles. The projected enrollment is consistent with the expectations that underpin the fiscal 2013 budget. WHAT COULD TRIGGER A RATING ACTION BALANCED OPERATIONS CONTINUE: The college's ability to sustain positive operating performance is expected to allow balance sheet resources to recover, which could lead to upward rating movement over time. FURTHER AVAILABLE FUNDS DECLINE: Negative rating pressure could result from further declines in the college's balance sheet resource level. CREDIT PROFILE Brevard demonstrated consistent improvement in its operating results in fiscal 2010 and 2011, achieving a slight operating surplus of 1.2% in fiscal 2011. Though enrollment declined for the second consecutive enrollment cycle in fall 2011, improvements in spring 2012 enrollment and continued expense reductions enabled the college to preserve budgetary balance for fiscal 2012. Unaudited results for fiscal 2012 indicate a solidly positive result, which Fitch views favorably and as an indication that the college has successfully corrected the operational imbalance that previously characterized the credit. Fall full-time equivalent 2012 enrollment of 626 shows slight improvement over fall 2011 (1.1%), per Fitch's expectation. Because student-generated revenues provide the bulk of operating revenues (74.2% over the last five audited fiscal year results), the college's ability to predict and manage enrollment is key to maintaining budgetary balance over time. For fiscal 2013, flat enrollment underpinned the balanced budget that was adopted by the board in October. The slight increase should provide a limited level of operating flexibility, albeit on a limited basis. This flexibility is viewed favorably by Fitch, particularly in light of the lack of cushion provided by the college's balance sheet resources. After two years of improvement resulting from improving operating results and a recovering investment environment, available funds declined by an estimated $1.5 million in fiscal 2012 to -$2.055 million from -$0.4 million (based on unaudited financial data) as a result of investment losses. While Fitch views this reversion negatively, the positive developments in enrollment and operating performance are considered adequate to maintain the 'B+' rating. Further, during the first four months of fiscal 2013 (June 2012 - September 2012), investments have rebounded somewhat, increasing available funds by approximately $600,000. Fitch will continue to monitor the college's investment performance closely, as further deterioration may not be consistent with the current rating level. Brevard is a four-year, private college located on 120 acres in Brevard, NC (140 miles west of Charlotte, NC). In fall 2012, the college enrolled a historically high 273 first-time students. The college was founded in 1853 and is affiliated with the Western North Carolina Conference of the United Methodist Church. Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'. The ratings above were solicited by, or on behalf of, the issuer, and therefore, Fitch has been compensated for the provision of the ratings. Applicable Criteria and Related Research: --'Revenue-Supported Rating Criteria', dated June 12, 2012; --'U.S. College and University Rating Criteria', dated May 25, 2012; --'Fitch Affirms Brevard College (NC) Bonds at 'B+'; Outlook Revised to Stable', dated April 25, 2012. Applicable Criteria and Related Research: Revenue-Supported Rating Criteria here U.S. College and University Rating Criteria here (New York Ratings Team)