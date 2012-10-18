Oct 18 - Fitch Ratings today placed the 'A' Insurer Financial Strength (IFS) ratings of several operating subsidiaries of OneBeacon Insurance Group, Ltd. (OneBeacon) on Rating Watch Negative. These companies are expected to be transferred or merged into entities being transferred to Armour Group Holdings Limited (Armour) as part of the sale of OneBeacon's runoff business to Armour. Fitch has also affirmed with a Stable Rating Outlook the 'A' IFS ratings of OneBeacon's ongoing insurance subsidiaries that are not being sold to Armour. A full rating list is shown below. Fitch's rationale for the Negative Watch reflects a planned sharp reduction in capital levels of the targeted runoff companies at the time of closing to just above regulatory minimums, at an NAIC risk-based capital (RBC) ratio (company action level) of 100%. Should such weakened capital levels be maintained by Armour management post sale, or should Armour management fail to provide clarity with respect to future capital levels, Fitch would expect to downgrade the IFS ratings of the runoff entities to no higher than 'BB+' upon the sale to Armour. Fitch does not rate Armour. The close is currently targeted for the second half of 2013, and is subject to regulatory approvals. Fitch's expectation is that OneBeacon will retain a willingness and ability to provide reasonable support to the remaining runoff entities up until the close of the sale. Nonetheless, Fitch considers the nature of the transaction to be somewhat complex, which creates execution risk in its successful completion. As such, Fitch will continue to review the progress of the transaction during the extended closing period and could downgrade the ratings, even before close, if it is determined that the capitalization and management of the runoff entities are no longer consistent with the expectations for the existing ratings. Fitch would likely lower the ratings if the runoff business no longer maintained an NAIC RBC ratio (company action level) of at least 200%. OneBeacon's runoff business reserves consists of approximately $256 million of other insurance operations runoff net loss and loss adjustment expense reserves (23% of total OneBeacon net reserves at Sept. 30, 2012), which primarily includes the non-specialty commercial lines business reserves associated with the renewal rights sale to The Hanover Insurance Group effective Jan. 1, 2010 and other runoff business. The transaction also includes the company's asbestos and environmental (A&E) reserves, and the associated A&E cover with National Indemnity Company (NICO) and the adverse development cover from General Reinsurance Company. The sale of the runoff business will complete OneBeacon's transition into a diversified specialty lines company and favorably allow for an exit from legacy reserves. As a result of this and previous transactions, the company continues to free up capital that previously supported the business writings and reserves. This provides financial flexibility that the company can use to support additional business writings, investment and acquisition opportunities or capital management alternatives. However, Fitch expects that OneBeacon will maintain a level of insurance company capitalization in its ongoing operations that is consistent with the current ratings. Fitch has also affirmed the 'A' IFS rating of Essentia Insurance Company (Essentia), which is being sold to Markel Corporation as part of the termination of OneBeacon's underwriting relationship with Hagerty Insurance Agency. The sale of Essentia is expected to close during the first quarter of 2013, at which time Fitch will likely affirm the IFS rating at the current level given that Markel's insurance operating subsidiaries are also currently rated 'A' IFS. Fitch has withdrawn the IFS rating of Pennsylvania General Insurance Company following the sale of the shell company to North American Casualty Co. effective Oct. 1, 2012. See the Fitch Rating Action Commentary dated Aug. 7, 2012 for a summary of additional areas of sensitivity and triggers that could result in a future upgrade or downgrade of OneBeacon's ratings. Fitch has placed the following ratings on Rating Watch Negative: OneBeacon Insurance Company Camden Fire Insurance Association (The) Employers' Fire Insurance Company (The) Northern Assurance Company of America (The) OneBeacon America Insurance Company OneBeacon Midwest Insurance Company Traders & General Insurance Company --IFS 'A'. Fitch affirms the following ratings with a Stable Outlook: OneBeacon U.S. Holdings, Inc. --IDR at 'BBB+'; --$270 million 5.875% due May 15, 2013 at 'BBB'. Atlantic Specialty Insurance Company Essentia Insurance Company Homeland Insurance Company of New York --IFS at 'A'. Fitch withdraws the following rating as it is no longer considered by Fitch to be relevant to the agency's coverage after the recent sale by OneBeacon: Pennsylvania General Insurance Company --IFS at 'A'. Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'. Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'.