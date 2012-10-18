Oct 18 - Fitch Ratings has downgraded NIBC Bank N.V.'s (NIBC, 'BBB'/Negative/'F3') outstanding EUR500m mortgage covered bonds to 'AA-', Negative Outlook from 'AAA' and removed them from Rating Watch Negative (RWN). The downgrade comes one month after Fitch placed all programmes for which the analysis no longer supported the current rating on RWN, following the implementation of the agency's updated Covered Bonds Rating Criteria (see "Fitch Puts 2 Dutch Covered Bonds on RWN; Assigns Dutch & Irish Programmes D-Caps & Outlooks " dated 12 September 2012 at www.fitchratings.com). The one-month period was established to allow issuers to respond to the updated assessment and propose changes to the programme, if appropriate. NIBC has not proposed any changes to the programme that would address the drivers of the downgrade. Under the updated criteria, a Discontinuity Cap (D-Cap) of 3 applies to the programme, which when combined with the issuer's long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) of 'BBB', limits the maximum achievable rating on the programme to 'AA-', taking into account a two-notch uplift for recoveries. The 'AA-' rating would be vulnerable to further downgrade if any of the following occurred: (i) the IDR was downgraded by one notch or more to 'BBB-' or lower; or (ii) the D-Cap fell by at least one category to 2 (high risk) or lower; or (iii) the AP that Fitch considers in its analysis increased above Fitch's 'AA-' breakeven AP of 78.0%. The Negative Outlook on NIBC's IDR drives the Negative Outlook on the covered bonds. The agency takes into account the AP published by the issuer in its analysis, reflecting the issuer's 'F3' short-term IDR. The issuer has confirmed to Fitch that at the next reporting date the AP will be updated to 78.0%. The level of AP Fitch relies upon supports a 'A' rating on a probability of default (PD) basis and supports a 'AA-' rating considering recoveries given default. The D-Cap of 3 is driven by the moderate high risk assessment of the cover pool specific alternative management risk, which is the weakest of the D-Cap components. The asset segregation component and systemic alternative management are assessed as very low risk and low risk, respectively, and the privileged derivatives component is assessed as moderate risk from a discontinuity point of view. The moderate high risk cover pool specific alternative management assessment reflects the agency's view of the data delivery and the adequacy of the mainly internally-developed IT systems in place. Fitch expects internally developed IT systems to lead to a more difficult transition to an alternative manager than market-based systems. Furthermore, Fitch considers the programme dormant as it does not expect further issuance from the programme in the short to medium term. The Fitch breakeven 'AA-' AP level of 78.0% for the covered bond rating is slightly lower than Fitch's previous supporting AP of 78.2%, which related to a covered bonds rating of 'AA' on a PD basis plus two notches recovery uplift. Although a lower rating applies, updated mortgage assumptions for the Dutch mortgage market, most notably a more punitive low CPR stress, the further decline in the Dutch house price index and the impact of the amortisation test, have led to a lower 'AA-' breakeven AP. The amortisation test is run post-issuer default and triggers a CBC event of default and an early amortisation of the covered bonds if breached. The test only gives credit to the lower of the loan balance and 80% of the property value, which leads to punitive results for loans with high LTV ratios in Fitch's 'AA-' stresses. The Fitch breakeven AP for the covered bond rating will be affected, among others, by the profile of the cover assets relative to outstanding covered bonds, which can change over time, even in the absence of new issuances. Therefore it cannot be assumed to remain stable over time. Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com. The ratings above were solicited by, or on behalf of, the issuer, and therefore, Fitch has been compensated for the provision of the ratings. Applicable criteria, 'Covered Bonds Rating Criteria', dated 10 Sept 2012, 'Covered Bonds Counterparty Criteria', dated 25 July 2012, 'EMEA Residential Mortgage Loss Criteria', dated 7 June 2012 and 'EMEA RMBS Criteria Addendum - Netherlands', dated 14 June 2012 are available on www.fitchratings.com. Applicable Criteria and Related Research: Covered Bonds Rating Criteria - Amended Covered Bonds Counterparty Criteria EMEA Residential Mortgage Loss Criteria EMEA Criteria Addendum - Netherlands - Mortgage Loss and Cash Flow Assumptions