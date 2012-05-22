(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
May 22 - Fitch Ratings has assigned a 'BB+' rating to Kinder Morgan, Inc.'s
(KMI) $11.8 billion secured credit facilities (acquisition facility).
The acquisition facility will be used to fund the cash portion of KMI's purchase
of El Paso Corporation (EP) in a $38 billion transaction expected to close on
May 24, 2012. KMI's ratings remain on Rating Watch Negative where they were
placed on Oct. 17, 2011, following the announcement of the acquisition. In
addition, Fitch has affirmed Kinder Morgan Energy Partners, L.P.'s (KMP) Issuer
Default Rating (IDR) at 'BBB'. KMP has a Stable Rating Outlook.
A complete list of KMI's and KMP's ratings follows at the end of this release.
In addition to the acquisition facilities, approximately $15 billion of
long-term debt is affected by today's rating action.
Acquisition Financing: The acquisition facility is comprised of a $6.8 billion
364-day bridge loan facility and a $5 billion 3-year term loan facility. It is
anticipated that approximately $5.4 billion will be drawn from these facilities
at the closing to support acquisition financing and fees. Concurrent with the
acquisition closing, EP's oil and gas operations will be sold for $7.15 billion
with net proceeds applied to acquisition funding and debt reduction at KMI and
EP. Additionally, KMI's revolving credit facility maturing May 2013 (revolver)
is being amended and increased in size from $1 billion to $1.75 billion. The
revolver is also available to support the acquisition funding and for working
capital and other corporate purposes.
KMI's existing notes and debentures and its revolver will be secured on a pari
passu basis with the acquisition facility and benefit from the same guarantees
as the revolver. The debt will be secured by a lien on all assets and pledge on
all equity interests that secure KMI's existing revolver, pledge of 100% of the
capital stock of EP, and a lien on the assets and pledge of equity interests
that secure EP's existing revolver. EP will guarantee the debt.
Rating Rationale: KMI's ratings and Rating Watch Negative status reflect the
high levels of leverage at the company pro forma for its acquisition of EP and
the transactional risk associated with the assets sales and dropdowns that are
essential to the subsequent pay down of acquisition debt. Also considered is the
lower consolidated company business risk given the cash flow stability
associated with EP's interstate pipelines. On a pro forma basis following the
transaction, 69% of consolidated EBITDA will come from its lower risk natural
gas and petroleum products pipelines. The company's CO2 oil production
operations which are exposed to commodity price and volume exposure will decline
to 12% of EBITDA.
Fitch believes that an appropriate parent company leverage metric for a 'BB+'
rating as measured by KMI's standalone debt to the cash distributions it
receives from its operating affiliates should be in the 2.5x to 3.5x range. KMI
should be able to attain this metric on a pro forma basis as early as the third
quarter of 2012 with the benefit of the targeted dropdowns.
KMP's rating and Stable Outlook reflect its significant and growing scale and
scope of operations; geographic and functional diversity of assets; successful
track record in acquiring, expanding, financing and operating energy operations;
predictable earnings and cash flow generated from natural gas and refined
product pipelines; and expectations for modestly improving credit metrics. In
its analysis Fitch considered the expected divestiture in the third quarter of
2012 of certain Rocky Mountain located assets as mandated by the Federal Trade
Commission and the concurrent purchase from EP of Tennessee Gas Pipeline Co. and
a portion of El Paso Natural Gas Co.
Liquidity: KMI will have access to its amended $1.75 revolver that matures May
30, 2013. KMI had $395 million outstanding under the revolver at March 31, 2012.
KMI has $840 million of senior notes maturing on Sept. 1, 2012.
KMP has a $2.2 billion revolving credit facility that matures July 1, 2016. As
of March 31, 2012, the amount available under the facility was reduced by $584
million consisting of $358 million in commercial paper (CP) borrowings and $226
million of letters of credit. KMP had $491 million of cash on March 31, 2012.
Catalysts for Future Rating Actions: Catalysts for negative rating actions at
KMI include inability to complete the sale of EP's oil and gas operations on a
timely basis to help fund the transaction or to reduce debt with asset dropdown
proceeds on a timely basis. Catalysts for removal from Rating Watch Negative
include debt deleveraging consistent with the company's dropdown strategy.
Catalysts for negative rating actions at KMP include an acquisition and organic
growth strategy that does not involve a balance of equity and debt funding. An
additional potential catalyst would be a change in business risk with a higher
allocation of operations involved in commodity sensitive business. Catalysts for
positive rating actions include improved credit metrics and lower business risk.
KMI has ownership interests in two companies: the 2% of GP and approximately 11%
of the limited partner interests in KMP and 20% of NGPL PipeCo LLC (NGPL, rated
'BB-', Negative Outlook by Fitch). Distributions from KMP and NGPL contributed
approximately 99% and 1% of KMI's 2011 cash flow, respectively.
Fitch assigns the following ratings and places them on Rating Watch Negative:
Kinder Morgan, Inc.
--364-day bridge loan facility 'BB+';
--3-year term loan facility 'BB+'.
The following ratings remain on Rating Watch Negative:
Kinder Morgan, Inc.
--IDR 'BB+';
--Secured notes and debentures 'BB+';
--Secured revolving credit facility 'BB+'.
Kinder Morgan Finance Company, LLC
--Secured notes 'BB+'.
KN Capital Trust I
--Trust preferred 'BB-'.
KN Capital Trust III
--Trust preferred 'BB-'.
Fitch affirms the following ratings with a Stable Outlook:
Kinder Morgan Energy Partners, L.P.
--Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'BBB';
--Senior unsecured debt at 'BBB';
--Short term IDR at 'F2'
--Short term debt CP) at 'F2'.
(New York Ratings Team)