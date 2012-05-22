(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

May 22 - Overview

-- On May 18, we upgraded the Plurinational State of Bolivia to 'BB-' from 'B+'.

-- We are raising the long-term global scale rating on Banco Mercantil Santa Cruz to 'BB-' from 'B+'.

-- The stable outlook reflects our expectation that the bank will maintain its position as the largest bank in Bolivia and expands its operations. Rating Action On May 22, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services raised its long-term global scale issuer credit rating on Banco Mercantil Santa Cruz S.A. (BMSC) to 'BB-' from 'B+'. In addition, we affirmed our 'B' short-term global scale rating. The upgrade follows the similar rating action on the Plurinational State of Bolivia. Rationale The upgrade on Bolivia reflects the improvement in the government's debt burden coupled with the country's strengthened external indicators--one of the strongest among its 'BB' rated peers. The general government debt burden fell to 31% of GDP in 2011 from 36% of GDP in 2010 due in part to the government's low fiscal deficit and high nominal GDP growth. Because our stand-alone credit profile on BMSC is 'bb-', the upgrade on the sovereign triggered a similar rating action on the bank, as the rating on the sovereign capped the rating on the bank. Outlook The stable outlook reflects our opinion that BMSC will maintain its position as the largest bank in Bolivia while it expands its activities with adequate liquidity, conservative underwriting standards, and good management of mismatches. A further upgrade would depend on an upgrade of the country's BICRA or bank's higher capital levels coupled with an upgrade of the sovereign. We could lower the ratings if the bank's capitalization or liquidity profile deteriorates significantly. Ratings Score Snapshot Issuer Credit Rating BB-/Stable/B SACP bb- Anchor bb- Business Position Strong (+1) Capital and Earnings Weak (-1) Risk Position Adequate (0) Funding and Liquidity Above average and Adequate (0) Support 0 GRE Support 0 Group Support 0 Sovereign Support 0 Additional Factors 0 Related Criteria And Research

-- Bolivia Upgraded To 'BB-' From 'B+' On Lower Government Debt, Outlook Stable, May 18, 2012

-- Banco Mercantil Santa Cruz S.A. Long-Term Rating Raised To 'B+' From 'B'; Outlook Is Positive, Dec. 6, 2011 Ratings List Upgraded

To From Banco Mercantil Santa Cruz S.A. Counterparty Credit Rating BB-/Stable/B B+/Positive/B Certificate Of Deposit BB-/B B+/B Complete ratings information is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on the Global Credit Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. All ratings affected by this rating action can be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site at www.standardandpoors.com. Use the Ratings search box located in the left column. (New York Ratings Team)