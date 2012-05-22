(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

May 22 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed the 'A- 'ratings on Aflac, Inc.'s (Aflac) senior unsecured notes and the 'AA-' Insurance Financial Strength (IFS) ratings of various Aflac subsidiaries. Fitch also assigns an 'A-'rating to two senior debt issuances. The Rating Outlook is Stable. See the complete list of ratings below. This action follows Fitch's periodic review of Aflac's financial results as well as the implication of today's downgrade of Fitch's Japanese sovereign rating to 'A+'. The affirmation reflects the company's strong and steady earnings, leverage ratios that are consistent with expectations for the rating category, strong balance sheet, and high regulatory risk-based capital (RBC) ratios. The ratings also incorporate Fitch's view that Aflac's GAAP basis shareholders' equity is comparatively highly exposed to interest rate risk as well as the impact of overall low economic growth in the company's key Japanese market. While the sovereign rating on Japan is now 'A+' with a Negative Outlook, Fitch believes Aflac's strong financial profile allows its rating to exceed the sovereign rating. However, future negative rating actions on the sovereign could result in adverse rating actions on Aflac. Currently, the Japanese market represents 81% of Aflac's profitability. Further, Japanese Government Bonds (JGB) represent approximately 32% of total investments. As a result of maturities, divestitures, and write-downs within Aflac's investment portfolio, Fitch believes that Aflac has the ability to absorb potential impairments in the company's fixed maturities and perpetual preferred securities portfolio despite the evolving situation in Europe. The agency's view reflects general improvements in corporate credit quality as well as steps Aflac has taken over the last 12-18 months to reduce its investment exposure to perpetual preferred securities and financial sector investments. Gross unrealized investment losses on Aflac's perpetual preferred and financial sector investments were $1.5 billion at March 31, 2012 compared to $2.4 billion at Dec. 31, 2010. Fitch believes Aflac will continue to generate strong operating earnings in 2012 sufficient to offset any potential investment related losses. Recent earnings have been solid; the company generated $4.7 billion of GAAP business segment pre-tax income (before net realized losses) in 2011, which was a 14% improvement over 2010. Statutory basis operating earnings were $2.9 billion, a 15% improvement over 2010. While GAAP interest coverage still fits into Fitch's median guidelines for an 'AAA' level rating, coverage was lower in 2011 due to higher interest expenses from increased debt. Fitch believes that Aflac's financial leverage of 24.5% at March 31, 2012 is consistent with its rating category. Financial leverage is expected to fall to 23% once prefunded maturing notes are paid in June, 2012. At March 31, 2012, Aflac's Total Financing and Commitments (TFC) Ratio was approximately 0.34x, which is low relative to those of its peers. Statutory basis total adjusted capital (TAC) totaled $7.5 billion, a 17% increase compared to year-end 2011, while its consolidated NAIC RBC ratio increased 91 basis points (bps) to 584%, partially due to an NAIC accounting change for deferred tax recognition that increased RBC by approximately 33 bps. Aflac Japan also undertook a surplus relief transaction that Aflac believes will add 20 bps to its solvency margin. Fitch notes that due to the long duration of Aflac's investment portfolio the company's GAAP shareholders' equity is susceptible to significant mark-to-market volatility from changes in interest rates, particularly in JGB bonds. Fitch's concerns in this area are tempered by Aflac's liability profile which limits liquidity risks and, in Fitch's view, enhances Aflac's ability to hold long duration investments to maturity. Additionally, the agency believes Aflac's investments and liabilities are reasonably well matched. Fitch believes that an upgrade in Aflac's ratings over the next 12-24 months is unlikely due to potential market value volatility of the company's investment portfolio. The key rating triggers that could result in a downgrade include: --A negative change in the fragile investment climate in Europe or Japan that could lead to significant investment impairments or losses in Aflac's investment portfolio; --A decline in Fitch's estimate of Aflac's run-rate earnings or profitability (ROA less than 3.5%) over the next several years; --A significant increase in either operating or financial leverage (greater than 30%); --Prolonged RBC less than 400%. Fitch has affirmed the following ratings, with a Stable Outlook: Aflac Inc. --Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'A'; --2.26% Uridashi notes due September 2016 at 'A-'; --1.87% Samurai notes due June 2012 at 'A-'; --1.47% Samurai notes due July 2014 at 'A-'; --1.84% Samurai notes due July 2016 at 'A-'; --Variable Samurai notes due July 2014 at 'A-'; --8.5% senior notes due May 15, 2019 at 'A-'; --6.9% senior notes due Dec. 17, 2039 at 'A-'. --3.45% USD 300 million senior notes due Aug. 15, 2015 at 'A-'; --6.45% USD 450 million senior notes due Aug. 15, 2040 at 'A-' American Family Life Assurance Co. of Columbus American Family Life Assurance Co. of New York Aflac Japan --IFS at 'AA-'. Fitch has assigned the following new ratings: Aflac Inc. --2.65% USD 400 million senior notes due Feb. 15, 2017 at 'A-'; --4.0% USD 350 million senior notes due Feb. 15, 2022 at 'A-'. Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'. The ratings above were solicited by, or on behalf of, the issuer, and therefore, Fitch has been compensated for the provision of the ratings. Applicable Criteria and Related Research: --Insurance Rating Methodology (Sept. 22, 2011). Applicable Criteria and Related Research: Insurance Rating Methodology here (New York Ratings Team)