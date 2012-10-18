Oct 18 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today said its ratings on BB&T
Corp. (A-/Stable/A-2) are not affected by the company's third-quarter
results.
BB&T reported good net income of $469 million, down 8% from the second
quarter. Earnings reflected $43 million in pretax merger-related charges
associated with the acquisition of BankAtlantic. Noninterest income was
relatively flat compared with the previous quarter, mainly as a result of
insurance seasonality, while noninterest expense was higher because of
merger-related charges and loan processing expense. This was somewhat offset
by a decline in foreclosed property expense.
BB&T's asset credit quality continues to improve. Its other real estate owned
(OREO) balances declined nearly 30% from the second quarter. As a result,
nonperforming assets (NPAs), as a percentage of loans plus OREO, fell 5% to
$2.9 billion, by our measure, which, in turn, lowered the NPA ratio by 21
basis points to 2.50% from 2.71% in second-quarter 2012. (We include all
restructured loans in our calculation of NPAs.) BB&T experienced good loan
growth, up 12.6% from last quarter, or 8.4% excluding the BankAtlantic
acquisition. This stemmed mainly from increases in other lending subsidiaries,
residential mortgage, and commercial and industrial loans. The net interest
margin remained strong, at 3.94%. We expect BB&T's consistent profitability,
strong fee income, and improving credit quality will remain favorable rating
factors.