Overview -- U.S. computer-based assessment technology and school improvement program provider Renaissance Learning intends to refinance its existing first- and second-lien term loans by issuing a $250 million senior secured credit facility. -- We are revising our outlook to positive from stable and affirming our 'B' corporate credit rating on the company. -- In addition, we are assigning a 'B+' issue-level rating on the company's $250 million senior secured credit facility with a recovery rating of '2'. -- The positive outlook reflects the company's continued highly recurring revenue base, stable profitability, good free operating cash flow generation, and falling debt leverage. Rating Action On Oct. 18, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services revised its outlook on Wisconsin Rapids, Wisc.-based Renaissance Learning Inc. to positive from stable. We affirmed the corporate credit rating at 'B'. We also assigned 'B+' issue-level and '2' recovery ratings to Renaissance Learning's proposed $250 million senior secured credit facilities, which consists of a $20 million revolving credit facility due 2017 and a $230 million term loan B facility due 2018. The '2' recovery rating indicates our expectations of substantial (70% to 90%) recovery in the event of payment default. The company will use the proceeds, along with $26 million of cash on hand to repay its existing first- and second-lien term loan and for fees related to the refinancing transaction. Rationale The ratings on Renaissance Learning Inc. reflect federal and state government budget headwinds and its "aggressive" financial profile. Renaissance Learning's position in its fragmented niche market, highly recurring subscription revenue base, and good free operating cash flow (FOCF) characteristics are partly offsetting factors. Renaissance Learning is a provider of computer-based assessment technology and school improvement programs for Pre-K through 12 schools and districts. The company's products help educators make the practice component of their existing curriculum more effective by providing tools to personalize practice in reading, writing, and math, along with formative assessment and periodic progress-monitoring technology. Renaissance Learning benefits from an established position in the U.S. computer-based assessment market. In the U.S., there are approximately 118,000 Pre-K to 12 schools, of which about 70,000 schools use Renaissance Learning's products, representing a 57% penetration rate, although a lower rate of classroom penetration. Additionally, there are about 1,500 schools as users in the U.K. and Ireland. We expect growth to be higher overseas than in the U.S.; however, overseas revenue contributions to the company's overall growth is likely to be marginal over the next two years. We expect the company to continue to capitalize on school improvement initiatives, including the Elementary and Secondary Education Act and No Child Left Behind Act, requiring all states to have academic standards in place for K-12 students in reading, math, and science. Therefore, standardized assessments and monitoring tools are necessary to evaluate students within districts and states. The company has not relied on acquisitions for its growth. Revenue growth--approximately 11% from 2008 to 2011--was all organic. We expect revenues growth to be in the low- to mid-single-digit percentage area over the next two years, reflecting moderate overall growth from new sales of its STAR products, incremental hosting revenues and the migration of existing product-based sales to the subscription-based model. We expect EBITDA margins to remain at or about 30% over the next year. The company markets its products primarily through its own sales force. Highly recurring subscription revenues, at about 70% of total orders, along with a high renewal rate, provide revenue visibility. The company discontinued sales of its perpetual license-based desktop platform in 2009, but continues to support those users. As those users migrate to web-based subscription offerings, revenue stability and visibility will continue to improve. EBITDA margins grew to about 30% in 2012 from the low-20% area in 2008 as a result. We view the company's business profile as "weak," reflecting a highly fragmented niche market, government budget headwinds, and an evolving student assessment market, partly offset by a high school penetration rate. Renaissance Learning holds a very modest position in the overall instructional materials market. Competition ranges from small not-for-profit organizations to subsidiaries of larger companies with significantly more financial resources and broader product offerings. Although we don't consider education a primary focus of government budget cuts, market growth is likely to be lower than in the past few years and Renaissance Learning's public school customer base may have to rationalize their instructional materials and technology product spending if budget pressure persists. The student assessment market is also rapidly evolving, migrating from traditional pencil-and-paper assessments to a computer-based format. The competitive landscape could intensify, with curriculum content providers entering the assessment market and existing direct competitors generating revenue from other sources while providing free assessment products. We changed our view on Renaissance Learning's financial risk profile to "aggressive" from "highly leveraged," reflecting operating lease-adjusted leverage falling to 5.1x from 5.7x on June 30, 2012, following the proposed refinancing transaction and about $26 million of cash on hand to repay debt. The company has positive operating cash flow characteristics, as it collects cash upfront from annual subscriptions, with timing of collection aligned with school budget cycles. Also, capital expenditures requirements are low, at about 1.5% of total revenues. We expect FOCF to total debt to be in the low-teens over the next year. We also expect the company to use some of its FOCF for debt reduction, leading to moderate leverage improvements. Liquidity We view the company's liquidity as "adequate." We expect its sources to exceed uses over the next 12 to 24 months. Cash sources are available from positive FOCF and access to the $20 million revolving credit facility. We expect cash uses to include growth-related working capital investments, modest annual capital expenditures, and mandatory term loan amortization. Other relevant aspects of Renaissance Learning's liquidity, in our view, are: -- Sources of cash are likely to be above 1.2x in the next 12 to 24 months; -- Net sources are likely to be positive over the next year, even if EBITDA falls by 15% to 20%; -- Sufficient covenant headroom for EBITDA to drop by 15% to 20% without the company breaching a coverage test; -- Debt maturities will be approximately $2.3 million annually; and -- We have not incorporated acquisitions funded from internally generated cash flow into our current rating. Recovery analysis For the complete recovery analysis, please see the recovery report on Renaissance Learning, to be published as soon as possible after this release. Outlook The positive outlook reflects Renaissance Learning's continued highly recurring revenue base, stable profitability, positive FOCF generation, and falling debt leverage. We would consider an upgrade if the company could continue its growth path and penetrate the district-wide sales in the U.S. We would also consider an upgrade if the company expands further overseas, while improving FOCF generation and applying excess cash for debt reduction, leading to leverage dropping and approaching the mid-4x area. We would revise the outlook to stable if government budget concerns or competitive pressure intensifies, leading to customer attrition, EBITDA declines, and leverage remaining above 5x. Related Criteria And Research -- Business Risk/Financial Risk Matrix Expanded, Sept. 18, 2012 -- Liquidity Descriptors For Global Corporate Issuers, Sept. 28, 2011 -- 2008 Corporate Criteria: Analytical Methodology, April 15, 2008 Ratings List Rating Affirmed; Outlook Action Renaissance Learning Inc. To From Corporate Credit Rating B/Positive/-- B/Stable/-- Ratings Affirmed; Recovery Rating Unchanged Renaissance Learning Inc. Senior Secured BB- Recovery Rating 1 New Ratings Renaissance Learning Inc. $20 mil revolver due 2017 B+ Recovery rating 2 $230 mil term loan B facility due 2018 B+ Recovery rating 2