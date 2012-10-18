Oct 18 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today said that Morgan Stanley's
(A-/Negative/A-2) fair third-quarter earnings, which are within our
expectations given the current operating conditions, do not immediately affect
our ratings on the company.
Morgan Stanley reported Standard & Poor's-adjusted pretax income of $782
million, compared with $590 million in the second quarter and $275 million in
third-quarter 2011.
Investment banking revenue was 12% higher than in third-quarter 2011 because
of stronger fixed-income underwriting fees. Equity underwriting and advisory
fees declined, and we expect results in those businesses to be pressured as
long as the risks of a global crisis keep corporations from expanding. Lower
market volume also hurt equity trading results, down 8% year over year.
Fixed-income, currency, and commodity trading results increased 33% over the
same period, reflecting the improved market conditions. Results suggest
clients returned to the firm after a weak second quarter. We expect trading
results to improve once global economic conditions strengthen and investor
confidence improves.
Wealth management revenues improved modestly, but the pretax margin dropped to
7% from 11% in third-quarter 2011. The margin reflects one-time costs
associated with Morgan Stanley's purchase of a larger stake in its wealth
management joint venture and integration costs. The margin would have improved
to 13% absent those expenses. We think results in this business remain below
potential but should improve with the full integration of its joint venture
over the next few years.
Morgan Stanley's current projected Basel III Tier 1 common ratio was more than
9% at the end of the third quarter. We expect the company to return more
capital to shareholders in 2013, considering its progress toward regulatory
capital guidelines, subject to regulatory approvals. We expect capital, as
measured by Standard & Poor's risk-adjusted capital framework, to remain
neutral to the rating.
The negative rating outlook on Morgan Stanley partially reflects the negative
outlook on the U.S. sovereign rating. We incorporate two notches of uplift
into the issuer credit rating on the company to reflect our expectation that
the U.S. government would provide extraordinary support in a crisis.
Therefore, if we were to lower the sovereign rating on the U.S., we would also
lower the issuer credit rating on Morgan Stanley. We will continue to assess
the potential impact of stress in the eurozone and the associated risks of
contagion on the company's funding and liquidity, as well as the effect of
regulatory changes on the franchise.
