Overview -- U.S. financial services solutions provider Wall Street Systems is planning to upsize its proposed term loans. -- The upsizing does not affect our ratings. We are affirming our 'B' rating on the company, along with all related issue-level ratings. -- The stable outlook reflects our view that the company's material base of recurring revenues, moderate free cash flow, and recent profitability gains support the rating. Rating Action On Oct. 18, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said that its ratings are unaffected by Wall Street Systems Holdings Inc.'s announced upsizings of its proposed term loans. The company is planning to upsize its first-lien term loan due 2019 to $375 million from $335 million, and its proposed second-lien term loan due 2020 to $165 million from $140 million. (WSS Delaware Inc. is the borrower of the loans.) The proposed first-lien facilities remain rated at 'B', with a recovery rating of '3', indicating our expectation of meaningful (50% to 70%) recovery for lenders in the event of a payment default. The rating on the proposed second-lien facility remains at 'B-' with a recovery rating of '5' (10% to 30% recovery expectation), though we now expect recovery at the lower end of the 10%-30% range. At the same time, we affirmed our 'B' corporate credit rating on the company. The rating outlook is stable. We expect the company to increase its proposed dividend to $195 million from $180 million and retain the remainder of the incremental financing as cash. Rationale The rating reflects Wall Street Systems' "weak" business risk profile (as per Standard & Poor's criteria) resulting from its narrow market focus and its revenue exposure to the financial sector and Europe. The rating also reflects the company's "highly leveraged" financial profile, with pro forma leverage in the low-8x area. Nevertheless, we expect the company's solid base of recurring revenue and good profitability to allow it to reduce leverage to about 6x in 2013, as the impact of accounting for deferred revenue cycles past purchase accounting write-downs. Wall Street Systems' foreign exchange solutions provide trading, risk management, operations, and accounting capabilities for financial institutions, while its treasury management solutions allow multinational corporations and central banks to manage cash positions; foreign exchange, interest rate, and credit risk; and fixed-income and equity investments. Wall Street Systems' "weak" business risk profile reflects its narrow focus on the foreign exchange and treasury software markets, much larger and better resourced competitors, and limited history of operating at current profitability levels. We expect the company's near-term growth prospects to be limited by its exposure to financial institutions and European weakness. However, the company has a material base of recurring revenue and good free cash flow, and its products are critical to its customers' operations, resulting in high retention. Wall Street Systems generated U.S. GAAP revenues of $185 million for the 12 months ended June 2012--down from $200 million in 2010 because of purchase accounting deferred revenue write-downs after the leveraged buyout (LBO). We expect revenues to rebound to pre-LBO levels in 2013 after the company has amortized most of its existing deferred revenue. Revenue has been relatively flat over the past few quarters as the company has focused on increasing recurring revenue. However, EBITDA margins improved from about 30% to the high-30% area over the past 18 months, reflecting reductions in excess professional services capacity. We expect revenues near $210 million in 2013, with EBITDA margins in excess of 40% as the company continues to expand its recurring revenue base and recognizes higher U.S. GAAP revenue on new contracts. The company's "highly leveraged" financial risk profile reflects leverage of about 8x, annualized for the first half of 2012 (which does not include management's non-GAAP revenue adjustments) and pro forma for the proposed financing, up from current leverage of 5.3x. We expect leverage to drop to the 6.0x area over the next 18 months, based on a revenue rebound to pre-acquisition levels and modest expense growth. Furthermore, we anticipate that free operating cash flow (FOCF) to debt will be above 7% in 2013, reflecting the company's good profitability, and limited working capital and capital expenditure needs. The rating does not incorporate capacity for large, debt-financed acquisitions. Liquidity Wall Street Systems has "adequate" liquidity, with sources of cash likely to exceed uses for the next 12 to 24 months. Cash sources include an expected cash balance of $65 million after the proposed transaction, full availability of its proposed $30 million revolving credit facility, and expected positive annual free cash flow. We expect uses to include mandatory debt amortization and modest capital expenditures of about $6 million. Our assessment of Wall Street Systems' liquidity profile incorporates the following expectations, assumptions, and factors over the next 12 to 24 months: -- Sources of liquidity will exceed uses by at least 20%. -- Net sources would be positive, even with a 15% decline in EBITDA. -- Covenants will only apply if the proposed revolver is drawn; we expect they will be set such that the company can maintain covenant headroom of at least 15%. Recovery analysis See Standard & Poor's recovery report on Wall Street Systems, to be published on RatingsDirect as soon as possible following the release of this report. Outlook The stable outlook incorporates our view that the company's solid recurring revenue base and moderate free cash flow support operating stability. Although unlikely over the next 12 months, if the company can maintain its recent profitability gains while reducing leverage below 5x, we could raise the rating by one notch. Conversely, if sales fall as the result of poor macroeconomic conditions, if the company experiences margin compression, or if it pursues debt-financed acquisitions or shareholder returns that preclude a reduction in leverage from pro forma levels or cause FOCF to debt to fall below 7% in 2013, we could lower the rating. Related Criteria And Research -- Business Risk/Financial Risk Matrix Expanded, Sept. 18, 2012 -- Criteria Guidelines For Recovery Ratings, Aug. 10, 2009 -- 2008 Corporate Criteria: Analytical Methodology, April 15, 2008 -- 2008 Corporate Criteria: Rating Each Issue, April 15, 2008 Ratings List Ratings Affirmed Wall Street Systems Holdings Inc. Corporate Credit Rating B/Stable/-- WSS Delaware Inc. $30M first-lien revolver due 2017 B Recovery Rating 3 $375M first-lien term loan due 2019 B Recovery Rating 3 $165M second-lien term loan due 2020 B- Recovery Rating 5 Complete ratings information is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on the Global Credit Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. All ratings affected by this rating action can be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site at www.standardandpoors.com. Use the Ratings search box located in the left column.