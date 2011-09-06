(The following statement was released by the rating agency.) OVERVIEW

-- AmeriCredit Automobile [NABNW.UL] Receivables Trust 2011-4's note issuance is an ABS securitization backed by subprime auto loan receivables.

-- We assigned our preliminary ratings to the class A-1, A-2, A-3, B, C, D, and E notes.

-- The preliminary ratings reflect our view of the transaction's credit support, payment and legal structures, and pool characteristics, among other factors. NEW YORK (Standard & Poor's) Sept. 6, 2011--Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today assigned its preliminary ratings to AmeriCredit Automobile Receivables Trust 2011-4's $800 million automobile receivables-backed notes series 2011-4 (see list). The note issuance is an asset-backed securities transaction backed by subprime auto loan receivables. The preliminary ratings are based on information as of Sept. 6, 2011. Subsequent information may result in the assignment of final ratings that differ from the preliminary ratings. The preliminary ratings reflect our view of:

-- The availability of approximately 44.3%, 39.3%, 32.4%, 26.2%, and 23.1% credit support for the class A, B, C, D, and E notes, respectively (based on stressed cash-flow scenarios, including excess spread), which provides coverage of more than 3.50x, 3.00x, 2.55x, 1.75x, and 1.60x our 11.75%-12.25% expected cumulative net loss range for the class A, B, C, D, and E notes, respectively. These credit support levels are commensurate with the assigned preliminary 'AAA (sf)', 'AA (sf)', 'A+ (sf)', 'BBB (sf)', and 'BB+ (sf)' ratings on the class A, B, C, D, and E notes, respectively (for more information, see the Expected Loss and Cash Flow Modeling sections).

-- Our expectation that under a moderate, or 'BBB', stress scenario, our ratings on the class A, B, and C notes will remain within one rating category of the preliminary ratings (all else being equal) during the first year. This is within the one-category tolerance for 'AAA (sf)' and 'AA (sf)' rated securities and within the two-category tolerance for 'A (sf)' rated securities, as outlined in our credit stability criteria (see "Methodology: Credit Stability Criteria," published May 3, 2010). In addition, under this moderate stress scenario, we expect that our ratings on the class D and E notes will remain within the two-category tolerance for 'BBB (sf)' and 'BB (sf)' rated securities over the first year. (The rating stability criteria doesn't specify the tolerance for ratings with pluses, only the rating category.)

-- The credit enhancement in the form of subordination, overcollateralization, a reserve account, and excess spread (for more information, see the Credit Enhancement Summary table above).

-- The timely interest and ultimate principal payments made under the stressed cash-flow modeling scenarios, which are consistent with the assigned preliminary ratings.

-- The collateral characteristics of the securitized pool of subprime auto loans.

-- General Motors Financial Co. Inc.'s (GM Financial, formerly known as AmeriCredit Corp.; B+/Stable/--) extensive securitization performance history going back to 1994. On March 30, 2011, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services raised its long-term counterparty credit rating on GM Financial to 'B+' from 'B' and removed the ratings from CreditWatch positive, where we placed them on Oct. 8, 2010.

-- The transaction's payment and legal structures. RELATED CRITERIA AND RESEARCH

-- Underlying Ratings On Various ABS Transactions Issued Between 2004 And 2007 Made Public, published March 11, 2008. PRELIMINARY RATINGS ASSIGNED AmeriCredit Automobile Receivables Trust 2011-4 Class Rating Type Interest Amount

rate(i) (mil. $) A-1 A-1+ (sf) Senior Fixed 148.800 A-2 AAA (sf) Senior Fixed 261.000 A-3 AAA (sf) Senior Fixed 157.201 B AA (sf) Subordinate Fixed 61.539 C A+ (sf) Subordinate Fixed 76.393 D BBB (sf) Subordinate Fixed 75.120 E(ii) BB+ (sf) Subordinate Fixed 19.947 (i)The actual coupons of these tranches will be determined on the pricing date. (ii)Class E will be privately placed and is not included in the public offering amount. Primary Credit Analyst: Timothy Moran, CFA, New York (1) 212-438-2440;

