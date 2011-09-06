(The following statement was released by the rating agency.)
NEW YORK (Standard & Poor's) Sept. 6, 2011--Standard & Poor's Ratings Services
said today that its ratings and outlook on The Shaw Group SHAW.NJ Inc.
(BBB-/Stable/--) are not affected by the company's announcement that its
subsidiary, Nuclear Energy Holdings LLC, intends to exercise its put options
to sell its 20% stake in Westinghouse Electrical Co. LLC (not rated), a
nuclear technology provider, back to majority-owner Toshiba Corp. Shaw had
acquired this stake in 2006, funded with yen-denominated debt which has grown
from about $1.1 billion to about $1.7 billion due to exchange rate
fluctuations. Under the terms of the put option, Shaw's subsidiary will need
to fund up to 3.3% of the principal amount of the bonds, or $55 million, as of
Aug. 31, 2011.
Despite completing $500 million in share repurchases through the fiscal third
quarter ended May 31, 2011, Shaw maintains sizable cash balances, with more
than $1 billion in cash, short-term investments, and restricted cash and
investments (which it primarily used to voluntarily secure letters of credit);
its non-Westinghouse debt levels were minimal. Our business profile assessment
for Shaw recognizes the company's diverse end-market exposure outside of
nuclear power as well as our expectation that the company can generate
satisfactory free cash flow over the business cycle.
