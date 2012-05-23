(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
May 23 - Fitch Ratings has been notified by agents of G-Star 2003-3
Ltd./Corp of the novation of the transaction's interest rate swap counterparty
to Bank of NY Mellon (BONY; rated 'AA-'/Stable/'F1+') replacing Citibank
N.A (rated 'A'/Stable/'F1'). Additionally, BONY is proposing to execute a Credit
Support Annex (CSA) in conjunction with the swap novation.
Fitch does not expect the swap novation and proposed CSA to have any impact on
the existing ratings on the above referenced transaction. Based on its current
rating by Fitch, BONY is an eligible counterparty for the transaction under
Fitch's criteria 'Counterparty Criteria for Structured Finance Transactions'.
The proposed CSA is in line with Fitch's expectations with respect to timing of
remedial actions and levels of collateralization outlined in Fitch's
'Counterparty Criteria for Structured Finance Transactions: Derivative
Addendum'.
The current 'Counterparty Criteria for Structured Finance Transactions' is under
review and is subject to an exposure draft consultation. The exposure draft was
published on March 12, 2012, and its proposals - if adopted into criteria - are
not expected to result in rating actions on these transactions. However, this
cannot be entirely precluded if the final criteria differ materially from the
exposure draft proposals.
Fitch is not a party to the transaction and therefore does not provide consent
or approval, as that remains the sole preserve of the transaction parties. Fitch
expects to be notified by the trustee when or if the proposed amendment is
executed either in part or in their entirety.
Contact:
Matthew McGowan
Analyst
+1-212-908-0733
Fitch, Inc.
One State Street Plaza
New York, NY 10004
Alina Pak, CFA
Senior Director
+1-312-368-3184
Media Relations: Sandro Scenga, New York, Tel: +1 212-908-0278, Email:
sandro.scenga@fitchratings.com.
The information used to assess these ratings was sourced from the issuer,
periodic trustee reports, note valuation reports, and the public domain.
Applicable Criteria:
--'Global Structured Finance Rating Criteria' (Aug. 4, 2011);
--'Global Rating Criteria for Structured Finance CDOs' (Oct. 6, 2011);
--'Counterparty Criteria for Structured Finance Transactions' (March 12, 2012);
--'Counterparty Criteria for Structured Finance Transactions: Derivative
Addendum' (March 12, 2012);
--'Exposure Draft: Counterparty Criteria for Structured Finance Transactions'
(March 12, 2012).
