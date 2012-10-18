Oct 18 - Fitch Ratings affirms the 'A' rating on the $1.225 billion New York
Liberty Development Corporation, series 2011 liberty revenue bonds. The bonds
bear interest only for the first 15 years with principal amortization beginning
in 2027. The series 2011 liberty bonds are fixed-rate bonds and mature in 2051
with an optional 10-year call at par.
The Rating Outlook is Stable.
KEY RATING DRIVERS:
--STRONG SUPPORTING ENTITIES: Strong financial support is offered to the
bondholders by highly rated entities. Fitch rates the Port Authority of New York
and New Jersey's (the Port Authority) consolidated bonds and notes (senior lien)
'AA-' with a Stable Outlook and New York City's general obligation bonds 'AA'
with a Stable Outlook.
--VISIBLE AND CRITICAL PROJECT: The project is highly visible and critical with
broad based political support.
--SPECIAL OBLIGATIONS OF THE PORT AUTHORITY: Tower 4 bond payments are special
obligations of the Port Authority and contractual in nature, which Fitch views
as weaker than direct debt of the Port Authority.
--CITY LEASE PAYMENTS SUBJECT TO APPROPRIATION: The City of New York's rental
payment is subject to appropriation through agency budgets and will be treated
in a manner similar to a 'Space Lease' obligation versus a debt obligation.
WHAT COULD TRIGGER A RATING ACTION:
--Improvement or decline in the general credit profile of the Port Authority;
--Decline in overall credit quality of New York City.
SECURITY:
The liberty bonds are secured by Tower 4 (T4) annual debt service payments made
by the Port Authority in the amount of annual debt service less monthly fixed
rent amounts payable by the New York City under the City Space Lease, taking
into account permitted offsets, credits and abatements, to the bond trustee.
TRANSACTION SUMMARY:
The T4 facility and the site upon which it is being constructed are owned by the
Port Authority, a municipal corporate instrumentality and political subdivision
of the States of New York and New Jersey. T4 is leased by the Port Authority to
the Tower 4 Borrower, 4 WTC LLC, a Silverstein related-entity, under a lease
having an approximate 99-year term that commenced in 2001. 4 WTC LLC, as
landlord, has leased approximately 600,766 gross rentable square feet of T4 to
the Port Authority as a tenant pursuant to the Amended and Restated Lease dated
Nov. 16, 2006 for a term of 30 years. In addition, approximately 581,642 gross
rentable square feet in T4 has been leased to the city pursuant to an Indenture
of Lease dated March 7, 2008 (as amended, the City Space Lease). The
construction timetable currently calls for substantial completion of T4 early in
the fourth quarter of 2013 with occupancy expected shortly thereafter.
The Port Authority's T4 annual debt service payments will be made from net
revenue deposited in the Consolidated Bond Reserve Fund (CBRF), which is the
same source of payment used to fund debt service obligations on the Port
Authority's subordinate Versatile Structured Obligations (VSOs). Although the
Port Authority has refunded all of its VSOs, the junior lien remains open with a
historical and prospective 1.15x additional bonds test. Obligations paid out of
the Port Authority's CBRF have no priority of payment or ranking, and there are
no negative covenants insulating the T4 annual debt service payments. Fitch
believes the nature of the obligation is weaker than direct debt of the
authority and any future subordinate debt service would likely receive priority
of payment.