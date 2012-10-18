Oct 18 - Fitch Ratings has assigned an 'AA+' rating to the following Maui County, HI general obligation bonds (GOs): --$71.8 million GOs series 2012. The bonds will sell via competitive sale on Oct. 30. Proceeds will be used to refund outstanding debt for net present value savings and to fund a variety of capital improvements, including a police station. In addition, Fitch affirms the 'AA+' rating on the following outstanding county debt: --$169 million outstanding GOs, series 1998B, 2001B&C, 2004B, 2005A,B&C, 2006A&B&C, 2008A, 2010A (taxable), 2010B. The Rating Outlook is Stable. SECURITY The bonds are secured by the full faith and credit of the county and an unlimited property tax levied on all taxable properties within the county. KEY RATING DRIVERS STRONG FINANCIAL POSITION: The 'AA+' rating reflects the county's strong financial position, exhibited by a high general fund balance, three consecutive years of structurally surplus-to-balanced operations before one-time expenditures, demonstrated revenue flexibility, and prudent management practices. MOST ECONOMIC INDICATORS REBOUNDING: Maui's economy has shown signs of recovery, with improvements to unemployment, building permits, number of visits, hotel occupancies, and room rates. Fitch views these as healthy indicators in an economy that is highly concentrated in the tourism sector and was deeply impacted during the recession. TAX BASE CONTRACTION SLOWING: AV has continued contracting as the housing market recorded its fifth consecutive year of price declines, though the fiscal 2013 AV loss was just 1% following two years of sizeable contractions. Rising building permits should provide a boost to AV as should recent and modest home price gains, if sustained. MIXED DEBT PROFILE: The county benefits from a very low debt burden due to the large and active state role in education and other provisions. Debt amortization is rapid, and the county's large capital improvement plan (CIP) ought to be manageable given a history of pay-as-you-go financing and manageable debt issuances. However, the county does participate in the poorly-funded state pension plan. Its OPEB liability is also large, although it prudently pays the actuarially required cost (ARC). CREDIT PROFILE The county serves a population of 157,000 (11% of the state total) on the inhabited islands of Maui, Molokai, and Lanai and the uninhabited island of Kahoolawe. Maui's economy is highly concentrated in tourism, though this concentration is somewhat mitigated by ongoing activity in the construction, agriculture, film/entertainment, sporting event, and technology sectors. Despite these diversifying elements, the visitor industry continues to dominate the county's economy, making up nearly all of the largest taxpayers and private sector employers. OVERALL POSITIVE ECONOMIC INDICATORS Maui's economy has been recovering well, despite lingering tax base weakness, after suffering a steep decline in visitors during the economic downturn. Visitor traffic fell from a high of 2.6 million in 2007 to a low of 2.1 million in 2009 (a cumulative 19% decline) as both non-sea voyaging domestic (76.5% of total 2011 visitors) and non-sea voyaging international (14%) visitors declined steeply. Helping to offset these losses, sea-voyaging visitors (9.6%) increased dramatically, from just 117,000 in 2007 to 205,000 at the recession's trough in 2009. Sea-voyaging traffic may continue to get a boost from unique issues that are depressing cruise ship demand at competing international destinations, continued domestic economic recovery, Asian economic growth, and the state's planned improvements to Maui's harbor. Since 2009, total visitor counts have risen for two consecutive years to 2.4 million visitors (a 14% cumulative gain), though still below peak 2007 levels. Year to date data suggests visitor growth in 2012 will continue at healthy levels. The rebound in visitor traffic has boosted hotel operations, previously strained by recessed visitor traffic, resulting in recent occupancy rates near record levels of 80%. Average room rates have also improved, recently reaching $263 per night and approaching record 2008 levels. This is good news for transient accommodation taxes (TAT); however, the state has capped the distribution of these taxes to counties until fiscal 2014 in an attempt to improve its own financial position. Rebounding tourism has boosted general economic indicators. July unemployment fell to a moderate 6.8% from 8% the year prior and a high of 8.8% in 2009. Maui's rate is materially better than the 8.6% national rate but slightly trails the state at 6.3%. The year-over-year improvement is due to a decline in the participation rate, with the labor force shrinking 1.9% and employment contracting by 0.5%. CONSTRUCTION REBOUNDING; TAX BASE REMAINS SOFT New construction permits are performing well. The county estimates fiscal 2012 construction permit values increased to $400 million from a trough of $200 million in fiscal 2010. Major expansion plans include the luxury Andaz Wailea Resort ($96.8 million), a Costco expansion ($17.9 million), and a health clinic ($7.8 million). There are also a number of state and local construction projects underway, including new police, school, and medical facilities. The county's tax base has continued to contract due to poor real estate performance, despite ongoing new construction. AV fell a substantial cumulative 24.6% from fiscal years 2010-2013, though the fiscal 2013 loss was a modest 1.4% following two consecutive years of double digit contractions. AV weakness is directly attributable to sharp declines in real estate values, including a 37% decline in median home prices from 2006-2011. Median single family home sales prices continued to fall into 2011 by a significant 9.4%; however, June data from the Maui Realtors Association indicates year-to-date price changes were up slightly by 1% for single family homes and a significant 8% for condos. 2011 price levels were depressed in part by a substantial jump in foreclosures to 571 parcels from 280 the year prior. Management attributed this increase to a new state law, effective in 2012, which incentivized banks to foreclose on properties in 2011 by making it much more difficult to foreclosure moving forward. Fitch believes that real estate price stabilization, if maintained, and new construction activity could lead to a measured AV gain in fiscal 2014. STRONG FINANCIAL OPERATIONS, PRUDENT FISCAL MANAGEMENT Financial operations have benefitted from the county's willingness and ability to increase property tax rates, which account for 82% of general fund revenues, and restrain expenditure growth. While AV fell a cumulative 24.6% from fiscal years 2010 to 2013, the property tax levy fell by just 8.1% during the same period as the council approved tax rate hikes in fiscal years 2011 through 2013. These hikes have met limited political opposition and there is no legal tax rate cap, so further revenue flexibility remains good. Tax rates on residential properties are quite low, but substantially higher rates on hotels and time shares lift the average tax rate to the second highest level of Hawaii's four counties. The council also recently lowered the homeowner exemption to $200,000 from $300,000. TAT, the county's second largest revenue source (9% of general fund revenues) is expected to remain roughly stable moving forward as the legislature capped the county's portion at fiscal 2011 levels through fiscal 2014. Improved hotel performance otherwise likely would have resulted in increased TAT revenues moving forward. The county has prudently contained expenditure growth at the same time as raising property taxes creating solid budgetary cushion. Total general fund expenditures are just 1% higher in fiscal 2011 than fiscal 2008. The county has reduced costs through attrition, furlough days that are no longer being applied, tightened foreclosure enforcement on delinquent taxpayers, and other methods. Labor flexibility is constrained by the state's method of negotiating standardized labor contracts for all counties. Nonetheless, the county benefitted from a two-year contract for non-safety employees, entered into in fiscal 2011, that provided no change to compensation levels. However, the state has moved to binding arbitration with the safety unions, which have been out of contract since fiscal 2011. The county may be relatively well-positioned for a potential compensation increase, as the state level arbitration process factors in the financial condition of all counties, others which have less financial flexibility than Maui. The county's prudent fiscal management has resulted in strong financial performance. Fiscal 2011 operations generated an impressive $41.8 million surplus, with very high total and unrestricted (committed, assigned, and unassigned) general fund balances of $170 million (67.4% of expenditures and transfers out) and $158 million (62.6%). Per GASB 54, the unrestricted balance now includes the county's OPEB reserve (sized at an estimated $56.3 million as of June 30, 2012) and an emergency fund ($18.8 million). The county intends to transfers its OPEB reserve to the state, which will result in a decline of the county's unrestricted balance. However, Fitch believes the county's financial cushion will remain at satisfactory levels for the current rating level based on the county's internal policy of maintaining a sound 25% unrestricted general fund balance, including a minimum 20% emergency reserve that can only be tapped with a supermajority vote of the council. Fitch believes this, combined with an active pay-go capital financing program, is a prudent level of minimum reserves with consideration of the inherent volatility of a tourism-centered economy. Estimated general fund operations in fiscal 2012 resulted in a manageable $14.1 million operating deficit, lowering the total general fund balance to a still high level of $156 million (54%). Operations for fiscal 2012 appear to be structurally balanced with consideration of $12.3 million of capital spending, and a $4.8 million one-time legal settlement. Management expects fiscal 2013 operations will result in at least balanced operations. However, the county has tended to out-perform its budget, so Fitch believes there is potential for outperformance. SOUND DEBT PROFILE WEIGHED BY PENSION, OPEB LIABILITIES The county's debt profile is sound overall but pressured by substantial benefit liabilities. The net direct and overlapping debt burden is very low at just $1,924 per capita (0.8% of MV). This low rate reflects the state's large and active role in education, health care, and other functions that frequently are performed at the local level in other states. Fitch generally does not consider the state's debt levels in its overlapping debt calculations for local governments. The county's debt profile also benefits from rapid principal amortization, with 70% of debt retiring in 10 years. The county's capital improvement plan (CIP) is sizeable at $938 million, though it's lower than the $1.25 billion CIP from 2010. Much of the plan focuses on water, sewer, and road projects that would be financed through non-general fund sources. Of the general fund component, the county plans to finance those projects with a mixture of pay-as-you-go spending and debt issuances. No further issuance is anticipated until fiscal 2014, however. Fitch believes the county's capital plan is manageable given its history of significant pay-as-you-go capital financing, moderate use of debt financing, very low debt burden, and rapid debt amortization. The weakness in the county's otherwise sound debt profile is its pension and OPEB liabilities. The county participates in the state pension plan, which is poorly funded at just 59% with a 7.75% investment assumption. However, the funded level deteriorates to 55% with the 7% return assumption Fitch uses to enhance comparability between pension systems. The state has begun addressing pension issues by increasing contribution rates incrementally through fiscal 2016, starting a second tier for new employees, and eliminating pension spiking opportunities. State projections show the county's payments increasing, on average, by a manageable 4% annually over the next three fiscal years. The county's unfunded OPEB liability is substantial at $344 million (1.1% of AV). However, the county has been pro-actively addressing its liability by contributing 100% of ARC to an OPEB fund since fiscal 2007. For fiscal 2013 ARC is $22.5 million higher than the pay-as-you-go cost. The county plans on transferring its $56.3 million of OPEB assets (as of June 30, 2012) to a state trust, which could be invested with higher assumed investment returns than assets held at the county level, per the county's conservative investment policy. Carrying costs for debt service, pension contributions and OPEB pay-go is an elevated 26% of fiscal 2011 general fund spending and rises to 35% when factoring in the OPEB ARC.