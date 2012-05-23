(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
May 23 - Fitch Ratings has downgraded 10 classes of Bear Stearns Commercial
Mortgage Securities Trust 2004-PWR4. A detailed list of rating actions follows
the end of the press release.
The downgrades are due to an increase in Fitch expected losses since its last
rating action. The losses are primarily associated with a recent valuation of
the largest specially serviced loan. Fitch modeled losses of 4.03% of the
outstanding pool. The expected losses of the original pool are at 3.63%, which
includes 0.32% to date. Cumulative interest shortfalls totaling $98,059 are
affecting class Q.
As of the May 2012 distribution date, the pool's certificate balance has paid
down 17.5% to $784.2 million from $954.9 million. Fitch identified 15 (19.6%)
Loans of Concern, including two (1.98%) specially serviced loans. In addition,
there are eight (14.1%) defeased loans within the pool.
The largest contributor to modeled losses is a loan (1.51%) secured by a 363,200
square foot (SF) industrial property located in Pontiac, MI. The loan
transferred to special servicing in February 2012 for imminent default after the
sole tenant vacated the property. The special servicer is pursuing foreclosure
and hopes to take possession of the property in June 2012. However, the borrower
does have a six month redemption period to pay off the loan.
The second-largest contributor to expected losses is a loan (0.89%) secured by a
multifamily complex with 31 two-story apartment building comprised of 367 units
located in Kissimmee, FL. The property has suffered poor performance due to both
increased operating expenses and lowered rents to maintain occupancy. As of
December 2011, debt service coverage ratio (DSCR) and occupancy is 0.43 times
(x) and 87.7%, respectively.
The third-largest contributor to Fitch expected losses is a loan (2.33%) secured
by a 166,386 sf office building located in Cambridge, MA. The property has
suffered from declining performance and occupancy. As of December 2011, the
property's DSCR and occupancy was 1.09x and 81%, respectively. Fitch is also
concern with the property's rollover within the next year with 22.5% of the
leases expiring.
Fitch has downgraded the following classes and revised Rating Outlooks and
assigned Recovery Estimates (REs) as indicated:
--$9.5 million class E to 'BBBsf' from 'A-sf'; Outlook Stable;
--$9.5 million class F to 'BBsf' from 'BBB+sf'; Outlook Stable;
--$8.3 million class G to 'Bsf' from 'BBB-sf'; Outlook to Negative from Stable;
--$10.7 million class H to 'CCCsf' from 'BBsf'; RE 100%;
--$3.5 million class J to 'CCCsf' from 'B-sf'; RE 100%;
--$4.7 million class K to 'CCCsf' from 'B-sf'; RE 10%;
--$4.7 million class L to 'CCsf' from 'CCCsf'; RE 0%;
--$2.3 million class M to 'CCsf' from 'CCCsf'; RE 0%;
--$2.3 million class N to 'Csf' from 'CCCsf'; RE 0%;
--$2.3 million class P to 'Csf' from 'CCsf'; RE 0%.
Fitch has also affirmed the following classes and Rating Outlooks as indicated:
--$45.3 million class A-2 at 'AAAsf'; Outlook Stable;
--$630.9 million class A-3 at 'AAAsf'; Outlook Stable;
--$19 million class B at 'AAsf'; Outlook Stable;
--$8.3 million class C at 'AA-sf'; Outlook Stable;
--$14.3 million class D at 'Asf'; Outlook Stable.
Fitch does not rate class Q. Class A-1 has paid in full.
Fitch has previously withdrawn the rating on the interest-only class X.
Additional information on Fitch's criteria is available in the rating agency's
Dec. 21, 2011 report, 'Surveillance Methodology for U.S. Fixed-Rate CMBS
Transactions'. The report is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'.
Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'.
were solicited by, or on behalf of, the issuer, and therefore, Fitch has been
compensated for the provision of the ratings.
(New York Ratings Team)