(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
May 23 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed the long-term Issuer Default Rating
(IDR) of UnionBanCal Corporation (UB) and its bank subsidiary, Union Bank, at
'A'. The Rating Outlook is Stable. A complete list of ratings follows
at the end of the release.
The affirmation of UB's ratings reflects the strength of its stand-alone
financial profile. Additionally, although the long-term IDR and Support Rating
Floor (both rated 'A' by Fitch) of UB's parent, Bank of Tokyo Mitsubishi UFJ
(BTMU) were placed on Rating Watch Negative today due to the downgrade of the
Japanese sovereign ratings, Fitch believes that UB meets the key criteria
factors for Rating Foreign Banking Subsidiaries Higher Than Parent Banks.
These key factors include:
--Well-established franchise including access to foreign currency liquidity,
independent of the parent;
--Good quality, reputation and efficiency of the regulatory regime of the
subsidiary;
--Determination that the parent's operations are not detrimental to the health
of the subsidiary;
--Lack of correlation of business;
--Parental commitment to ensure that the subsidiary's financial condition is
sound;
--Independence of the subsidiary's management team, Board and decision-making
procedures.
Fitch's criteria limits uplift of a subsidiary's rating over the parent's rating
to three notches.
Although Fitch believes that there is no change in the parent's propensity to
support UB, the ability has deteriorated slightly. Because of the Rating Watch
Negative assigned to the parent, the Support Ratings of UB and Union Bank have
been placed on Rating Watch Negative. Should the IDR and Support Rating Floor of
BTMU be downgraded to 'A-', the Support Ratings of UB and Union Bank will likely
be downgraded to '2'.
UB's Viability rating is driven by the strength of its capital base. The
company's Fitch Core Capital ratio improved to 13.98% at March 31, 2012 from
12.93% at end-2011. UB has a relatively stable earnings stream which is aided by
a low cost of funds and substantially lower credit loss charges. Overhead costs
remain somewhat high and non-interest revenue sources have weakened. Asset
quality remains sound as impaired loans continue to diminish and reserve
coverage remains solid.
Fitch is mindful of the company's concentration in real estate, both residential
and commercial, as a source of potential credit stress given that it is an asset
class that remains under pressure. Additionally, should there be a prolonged
period of weakness in the energy sector, UB's niche in that business could cause
some credit volatility given the sizable nature of the credits in that
portfolio. That said, UB's energy book has a historically good track record in
terms of asset quality and the portfolio is reasonably well-diversified.
The company's ratings could be downgraded should current positive credit trends
materially reverse and credit losses escalate and/or core earnings deteriorate
from current levels. Should UB enter into a material acquisition that adversely
impacted leverage, ratings could also suffer. Additionally, should BTMU sustain
idiosyncratic problems that result in a multi-notch downgrade of its own
ratings, the ratings of UB and Union Bank could be downgraded if there is any
contagion risk. Fitch does not envision any near-term upside to the ratings.
UB is a $92.3 billion holding company headquartered in San Francisco and is one
of the 20 largest commercial bank holding companies in the U.S. Its bank
subsidiary, Union Bank, N.A., is a full service commercial bank. UB is a
wholly-owned subsidiary of The Bank of Tokyo-Mitsubishi UFJ, Ltd., which is a
subsidiary of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc.
Fitch has taken the following rating actions:
UnionBanCal Corporation
--Long-term IDR affirmed at 'A'; Outlook Stable;
--Short-term IDR affirmed at 'F1';
--Viability rating affirmed at 'a';
--Support rating '1'; placed on Rating Watch Negative;
--Subordinated debt affirmed at 'A-'.
Union Bank, N.A.
--Long-term IDR affirmed at 'A'; Outlook Stable;
--Short-term IDR affirmed at 'F1';
--Viability rating affirmed at 'a';
--Support rating '1'; placed on Rating Watch Negative;
--Long-term deposits affirmed at 'A+';
--Short-term deposits affirmed at 'F1';
--Senior debt affirmed at 'A';
--Subordinated debt affirmed at 'A-';
--Commercial paper affirmed at 'F1'.
(Caryn Trokie, New York Ratings Unit)