(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

May 23 - Fitch Ratings affirms Lehman Brothers (LB) Commercial Mortgage Trust, series 1999-C1 (LB 1999-C1) class E certificates at 'AAAsf'. The affirmation reflects high credit enhancement and defeased collateral to fully cover the rated class. As of the May 2012 distribution date, the pool's certificate balance has been reduced by 94.4% (to $88.5 million from $1.58 billion), including 1.5% realized losses. There are 29 loans remaining in the pool, four of which are defeased (27.4%). There are four specially-serviced loans (29.5%). Two of these loans (19%) are cross-collateralized and cross-defaulted. Fitch expects the losses associated with the specially-serviced loans to be absorbed by the non-rated classes. The largest Loans of Concern are two cross-collateralized and cross-defaulted specially-serviced loans (11.9%) secured by 13 strip retail properties totaling 373,810 square feet located across six states throughout of the Midwest. These two loans were transferred to special servicing in April 2010 for imminent monetary default. All of the properties were originally shadow-anchored by Walmart. The servicer and borrower have agreed on modification terms. Fitch affirms the following class and Rating Outlook as indicated: --$9.2 million class E at 'AAAsf', Outlook Stable. Fitch previously withdrew the rating of the interest-only class X. Additional informationis available in Fitch's June 23, 2010 press release, 'Fitch Revises Practice for Rating IO & Pre-Payment Related Structured Finance Securities' . Classes A-1, A-2, B, C and D have paid in full. Classes F through M are not rated by Fitch. Classes K, L and M, have been reduced to zero due to realized losses. Additional information on Fitch's criteria is available in the rating agency's Dec. 21, 2011 report, 'Surveillance Methodology for U.S. Fixed-Rate CMBS Transactions', available at 'www.fitchratings.com'. (Caryn Trokie, New York Ratings Unit)