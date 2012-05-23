Fitch Affirms Hongkong Land at 'A'; Outlook Stable

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) HONG KONG, February 16 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Hongkong Land Holdings Limited's (HK Land) Long-Term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'A'. The Outlook is Stable. Fitch has also affirmed HK Land's senior unsecured rating at 'A'. The affirmation reflects the stable rental income from HK Land's investment properties in prime locations in Hong Kong's Central district, which provide strong rental income coverage ratios. Its limit