UPDATE 1-Viva Energy says repairing minor leak at Australian refinery
* Says caused by minor leak at refinery near Melbourne (Recasts on repairs, adds detail)
May 23 Moody's raises Baytex Energy Corp corporate family rating to Ba3 from B1; outlook stable (Caryn Trokie, New York Ratings Unit)
* Says caused by minor leak at refinery near Melbourne (Recasts on repairs, adds detail)
* Hong Kong stocks at new five-month highs on renewed inflows
Feb 15 The governor of North Dakota ordered protesters on Wednesday to evacuate a demonstration camp near the site of the Dakota Access Pipeline in the latest move to clear the area that has served as a base for opposition to the multibillion dollar project.