Oct 19 - All major U.S. banks have reported gains in key capital adequacy ratios during the third quarter, providing support for the view that compliance with Basel III capital requirements later in the decade is an achievable goal. Fitch Ratings sees a common focus on risk-weighted asset (RWA) reduction as the principal driver of Basel III capital improvements for U.S. banks, particularly in the face of earnings headwinds that could restrain common equity capital growth in future quarters. Under the Basel III capital requirements that will be phased in beginning next year, banks designated as global systemically important financial institutions (G-SIFIs) are required to meet higher capital standards through an additional loss-absorbing capital buffer (2.5% of RWA, on top of baseline capital levels). For the eight U.S. G-SIFIs, progress toward this goal will be important in upcoming regulatory stress tests, even though full compliance is not required until the start of 2019. During the third quarter, Bank of America (BAC) led the way among U.S. G-SIFIs in delivering stronger Tier 1 common capital ratios calculated under Basel III rules. BAC's estimated capital ratio improved by 102 bps sequentially to 8.97% as of Sept. 30. The ratio improvement at BAC provides some insight into the approaches being employed to meet Basel III capital standards. BAC noted that RWA fell to approximately $1.50 trillion at Sept. 30, largely as a result of changes in the composition of its securities portfolio and some improvement in credit quality. The bank's estimated Basel III RWA balance fell by $70 billion (4.5%) in the third quarter. Interestingly, on a Basel I basis, BAC reported that RWA levels remained essentially flat quarter over quarter. JP Morgan Chase (JPM) estimated that its Basel III Tier 1 common capital ratio increased by 0.5% quarter over quarter to 8.4% as of Sept. 30. While total reported assets for the bank rose, risk-weighted assets (reported only on a Basel I basis) decreased by $21 billion and Tier 1 common equity increased by $5 billion in the quarter. For Citigroup, the main driver of regulatory capital improvement continues to be lower as RWA levels in its Citi Holdings unit, which fell by $28 billion, or 9%, in the third quarter. Citi's overall Basel III Tier 1 capital ratio increased to 8.56% from 7.90% during the third quarter. The 24-bp capital ratio improvement reported by Wells Fargo (WFC) was driven entirely by higher Tier 1 common equity, with RWA actually increasing by 3% in the quarter. WFC's 8.02% estimated Basel III ratio was at the low end of the U.S. G-SIFI group. Goldman Sachs (GS) and Morgan Stanley (MS) both indicated that progress has been made toward capital improvement in the third quarter. GS noted that its estimated Basel III Tier 1 common capital ratio stood at 8.5% as of Sept. 30, while the MS ratio is at approximately 9%. Among smaller G-SIFIs, State Street Corp. (STT) reported a 30-bp increase in its pro forma Basel III capital ratio to 11.30% from 11.0% the previous quarter. Bank of New York Mellon (BNY) reported an increase in the ratio to 9.3% from 8.7% at June 30. BNY's progress toward capital improvement was offset somewhat by higher RWA levels in the quarter. All banks noted that Basel III capital ratios were calculated based on rules outlined by federal bank regulators in June's Notices of Proposed Rulemaking (NPRs). Therefore, they are subject to change based on the final form of the rules implemented by U.S. regulators. Quarterly estimates are likely to remain somewhat volatile until the new regulatory framework is in place and uncertainty over classification of RWA and equity is resolved.