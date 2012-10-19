Oct 19 - Fitch rates the proposed Energy Future Intermediate Holding Company
LLC (EFIH) issuance of $250 million 6.875% senior secured first-lien notes due
2017 'CCC+'. The Recovery Rating (RR) is 'RR1', which indicates an outstanding
recovery of 91%-100%. The first-lien notes being issued are part of the same
series as the outstanding $250 million senior secured first-lien notes due 2017
that were issued on Aug. 14, 2012. EFIH plans to use the net proceeds from the
proposed offering for general corporate purposes, which may include payment of
dividends to EFH.
The new first-lien notes will be secured by EFIH's pledge of the collateral
consisting of all of the membership interests and other investments it owns in
Oncor Electric Delivery Holdings Company LLC (Oncor Holdings). The new notes
will be secured equally and ratably with the existing first-lien debt at Energy
Future Holdings Corp (EFH) and EFIH, which currently stands at $3.747 billion,
and will be senior to all second-lien and unsecured debt at EFH/EFIH. With this
offering, EFH/EFIH will exhaust its available first-lien senior secured debt
capacity. EFH/EFIH has approximately $700 million of additional second-lien
senior secured debt capacity available based on debt incurrence restrictions as
of June 30, 2012.
EFIH has opportunistically accessed the capital markets and, with the conclusion
of this offering, would have raised approximately $2.25 billion of debt
year-to-date. A significant portion of this has been utilized or committed to
repay the inter-company loan to Texas Competitive Electric Holdings Company LLC
(TCEH) that stood at $1.6 billion at the end of 2011, while the balance of new
money raised has bolstered liquidity at EFH/EFIH. The repayment of the demand
note does not alter the overall leverage at EFIH, since the inter-company notes
were guaranteed by EFIH on a senior unsecured basis, but the interest cost to
EFIH does increase materially. While higher interest costs at EFIH will impinge
on liquidity, Fitch acknowledges that EFH has substantially reduced the
liquidity risk in the event that TCEH demanded repayment of the inter-company
notes.
Fitch continues to believe that the current highly leveraged capital structure
at TCEH is not sustainable and that some kind of default seems inevitable.
Despite the upward movement in the shorter-term natural gas prices and declining
reserve margins in Texas, Fitch believes it highly unlikely that power prices
will recover to levels required for TCEH to reach cash breakeven. TCEH's
generation output continues to suffer from partial economic back-down as natural
gas power plants displace coal units during certain off-peak periods. While TXU
Energy has been able to somewhat stem customer defections and sustain attractive
margins year-to-date due to falling wholesale prices, intensified competition
and significant headroom between TXU Energy's and competitive offers is likely
to put pressure on both margins and customer retention.
Combined liquidity at EFH/EFIH and TCEH stood at $3.83 billion as of Sept. 30,
2012, based on preliminary third-quarter disclosures by the company. Looking
forward, Fitch expects combined liquidity to be affected by the free cash flow
deficits at TCEH, reduced upstream dividend from Oncor Electric Delivery Company
LLC (Oncor) during 2012-13, and higher interest expense associated with the new
debt issued by EFIH year-to-date. Liquidity may not be a concern until 2014
given EFH/EFIH has the ability to issue $700 million in additional second-lien
debt based on debt incurrence restrictions as of June 30, 2012. TCEH has the
ability to issue $750 million of first-lien debt and $1.88 billion of
second-lien debt, of which $1 billion can be issued for cash. TCEH has unlimited
ability to issue first-lien debt for refinancing purposes.
Fitch's assessment of the collateral valuation at EFH/ EFIH continues to depend
solely on the value of Oncor Holdings' 80% ownership interest in Oncor. Fitch
values Oncor Holdings' proportional interest in Oncor at $7.5 billion by using
an 8.5x EV/EBITDA multiple and Oncor's expected 2014 EBITDA of $1.8 billion. The
current offering has no impact on EFH/EFIH's instrument ratings, since Fitch had
contemplated issuance of additional first-lien debt in its analysis. Fitch had
assumed, for the purposes of the recovery analysis, that the permissible
first-lien and second-lien capacity as of June 30, 2012 was fully utilized by
EFH/EFIH.
Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'. The ratings above
were solicited by, or on behalf of, the issuer, and therefore, Fitch has been
compensated for the provision of the ratings.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
--'Corporate Rating Methodology' (Aug. 8, 2012);
-- Recovery Ratings and Notching Criteria for Non-Financial Corporate Issuers'
(May 4, 2012);
--'Parent and Subsidiary Rating Linkage' (Aug. 8, 2012).
