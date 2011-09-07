(The following statement was released by the rating agency.) LONDON, September 07 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has upgraded Next ( NXT.L ) plc's (Next) Short-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) to 'F2' from 'F3'. Next's Long-term IDR and senior unsecured rating are unaffected at 'BBB'. The Outlook for the Long-term IDR is Stable. The rating action follows the introduction of Fitch's new guidelines to assess the Short-term IDRs of 'BBB' rated entities, defining specific ratios to help distinguish between 'F2' or 'F3' at this rating level. The new criteria, 'Short-term Ratings Criteria for Non-Financial Corporates', dated 12 August 2011 is available at www.fitchratings.com and its new guidelines are listed in Appendix I. Next's historical and projected positive free-cash flow and adequate level of cash or FFO to short-term debt service all indicate a sufficiently strong liquidity profile to warrant the higher of the two Short-term IDR options for a 'BBB' rated entity. In addition, Next's measure of liquidity remains healthy when including external liquidity sources of available committed revolving credit facilities. Contact: Primary Analyst Ching Mei Chia Director +44 20 3530 1068 Fitch Ratings Limited 30 North Colonnade London E14 5GN Secondary Analyst Johnny Da Silva Director +44 20 3530 1546 Committee Chairperson Pablo Mazzini Senior Director +44 20 3530 1021 (New York Ratings team) (email: Harold.Barnett@thomsonreuters.com; Reuters messaging: harold.barnett.thomsonreuters.net; Tel: +1-646-223-4186))