(The following statement was released by the rating agency.)
LONDON, September 07 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has upgraded Next (NXT.L) plc's
(Next) Short-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) to 'F2' from 'F3'. Next's
Long-term IDR and senior unsecured rating are unaffected at 'BBB'. The Outlook
for the Long-term IDR is Stable.
The rating action follows the introduction of Fitch's new guidelines to assess
the Short-term IDRs of 'BBB' rated entities, defining specific ratios to help
distinguish between 'F2' or 'F3' at this rating level. The new criteria,
'Short-term Ratings Criteria for Non-Financial Corporates', dated 12 August
2011 is available at www.fitchratings.com and its new guidelines are listed in
Appendix I.
Next's historical and projected positive free-cash flow and adequate level of
cash or FFO to short-term debt service all indicate a sufficiently strong
liquidity profile to warrant the higher of the two Short-term IDR options for a
'BBB' rated entity. In addition, Next's measure of liquidity remains healthy
when including external liquidity sources of available committed revolving
credit facilities.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Ching Mei Chia
Director
+44 20 3530 1068
Fitch Ratings Limited
30 North Colonnade
London E14 5GN
Secondary Analyst
Johnny Da Silva
Director
+44 20 3530 1546
Committee Chairperson
Pablo Mazzini
Senior Director
+44 20 3530 1021
(New York Ratings team)
