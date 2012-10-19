OVERVIEW -- We lowered our rating on class J from Morgan Stanley Capital I Trust 2005-IQ10, a U.S. CMBS transaction, to 'D (sf)' from 'CCC- (sf)'. -- The downgrade follows principal losses due to the liquidation of the Barrett Office Center I & II asset, as detailed in the transaction's Oct. 15, 2012, trustee remittance report. NEW YORK (Standard & Poor's) Oct. 19, 2012--Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today lowered its rating to 'D (sf)' from 'CCC- (sf)' on the class J commercial mortgage pass-through certificates from Morgan Stanley Capital I Trust 2005-IQ10, a U.S. commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS) transaction. We downgraded class J due to principal losses totaling $3.6 million (as of the Oct. 15, 2012, trustee remittance report) resulting from the liquidation of the specially serviced Barrett Office Center I & II asset. The asset was liquidated at a loss severity of 52.1% (totaling $3.6 million in principal losses) on the $7.0 million beginning scheduled balance. Consequently, class J incurred a 54.6% loss to its $3.9 million original principal balance, while class K lost 100% of its $1.5 beginning principal balance. We previously lowered our rating on class K to 'D (sf)'. STANDARD & POOR'S 17G-7 DISCLOSURE REPORT SEC Rule 17g-7 requires an NRSRO, for any report accompanying a credit rating relating to an asset-backed security as defined in the Rule, to include a description of the representations, warranties and enforcement mechanisms available to investors and a description of how they differ from the representations, warranties and enforcement mechanisms in issuances of similar securities. The Rule applies to in-scope securities initially rated (including preliminary ratings) on or after Sept. 26, 2011. If applicable, the Standard & Poor's 17g-7 Disclosure Report included in this credit rating report is available at "RELATED CRITERIA AND RESEARCH -- Global Structured Finance Scenario And Sensitivity Analysis: The Effects Of The Top Five Macroeconomic Factors, published Nov. 4, 2011. -- Principles of Credit Ratings, published Feb. 16, 2011.