(The following statement was released by the rating agency.)
NEW YORK (Standard & Poor's) Sept. 7, 2011--Standard & Poor's Ratings
Services said today that its ratings and outlook on Memphis, Tenn.-based
International Paper (IP.N) Co. (IP; BBB/Stable/--) are unchanged at this time
by IP's announcement that it has entered into a definitive merger agreement to
acquire Temple-Inland Inc. for $32 per share in cash, plus the assumption of
$600 million in Temple-Inland's year-end debt. The total transaction value is
about $4.3 billion. The proposed transaction is subject to regulatory and
shareholder approval and we expect it to be completed in the first quarter of
2012.
Based on our assessment of both companies' business risk profiles as
satisfactory, and IP's planned financing using a combination of $1.5 billion
of cash on hand and $2.2 billion of new debt, we believe the proposed
transaction, if consummated, would be consistent with the current rating on
IP. For the rating, we expect leverage of approximately 3x and FFO to debt
greater than 25%. We expect that the combined entity's good cash flow
generation could result in repayment of acquisition debt and credit measures
in-line with these levels within the next one to two years.
The proposed transaction provides an estimated $300 million of annual run-rate
synergies to be achieved within 24 months of close and is expected to be
accretive to earnings within the first year. In addition, IP is expected to
benefit from Temple-Inland's competitive cost positions in corrugated
packaging and building products and above-average forward integration.
Following a successfully completed merger, the combined entity would have an
estimated 37% share of North American containerboard capacity.
