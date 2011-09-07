(The following statement was released by the rating agency.)

NEW YORK (Standard & Poor's) Sept. 7, 2011--Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today that its ratings and outlook on Memphis, Tenn.-based International Paper ( IP.N ) Co. (IP; BBB/Stable/--) are unchanged at this time by IP's announcement that it has entered into a definitive merger agreement to acquire Temple-Inland Inc. for $32 per share in cash, plus the assumption of $600 million in Temple-Inland's year-end debt. The total transaction value is about $4.3 billion. The proposed transaction is subject to regulatory and shareholder approval and we expect it to be completed in the first quarter of 2012. Based on our assessment of both companies' business risk profiles as satisfactory, and IP's planned financing using a combination of $1.5 billion of cash on hand and $2.2 billion of new debt, we believe the proposed transaction, if consummated, would be consistent with the current rating on IP. For the rating, we expect leverage of approximately 3x and FFO to debt greater than 25%. We expect that the combined entity's good cash flow generation could result in repayment of acquisition debt and credit measures in-line with these levels within the next one to two years. The proposed transaction provides an estimated $300 million of annual run-rate synergies to be achieved within 24 months of close and is expected to be accretive to earnings within the first year. In addition, IP is expected to benefit from Temple-Inland's competitive cost positions in corrugated packaging and building products and above-average forward integration. Following a successfully completed merger, the combined entity would have an estimated 37% share of North American containerboard capacity. Primary Credit Analyst: Pamela Rice, New York (1) 212-438-7939;

