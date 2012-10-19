Oct 19 - Operating conditions for U.S. homebuilders have improved over the past year and the sector's overall credit quality has stabilized as a result, according to Standard & Poor's Ratings Services' recent report. Our outlook on the sector is stable. "However, we acknowledge the potential headwinds facing our baseline forecast for slow economic growth through next year and remain cautious of the industry's sensitivity to any changes in consumer sentiment and/or macroeconomic conditions," said credit analyst, Matt Lynam. We currently rate 17 companies and roughly $22.2 billion of total obligations in the U.S. homebuilding sector. Rating activity was modest, but positive, in the third quarter of 2012. We maintain stable outlooks on 65% of the homebuilding companies we rate, an indication that ratings should hold steady over the next year under our baseline forecast scenario. Many builders have recently tapped accommodative debt markets to fund future land and inventory needs (in addition to refinancing needs) in order to prepare for higher future sales targets. The effect of this additional debt issuance will likely slow the speed of leverage improvements necessary for more positive ratings actions over the next 12 months, in our opinion. We published the full report, "Industry Report Card: U.S. Homebuilders Pivot Toward Growth," on Oct. 17, 2012, on RatingsDirect on the Global Credit Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. The report is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on the Global Credit Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. If you are not a RatingsDirect subscriber, you may purchase a copy of the report by calling (1) 212-438-7280 or sending an e-mail to research_request@standardandpoors.com. Ratings information can also be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site by using the Ratings search box located in the left column at www.standardandpoors.com.