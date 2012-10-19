OVERVIEW -- Following a review, we have affirmed our 'AAA' ratings on the Nationwide Building Society Global Covered Bond Programme and all series of covered bonds issued under it. -- The outlook is stable. LONDON (Standard & Poor's) Oct. 19, 2012--Standard & Poor's Ratings Services has affirmed its 'AAA' credit ratings on the Nationwide Building Society Global Covered Bond Programme (Nationwide) and all issuances of covered bonds issued under the program. The outlook is stable. This rating action follows a regular surveillance review of the covered bond program (see list below). The covered bond rating process employed primarily follows the methodology and assumptions outlined in "Covered Bond Ratings Framework: Methodology And Assumptions" published June 26, 2012, on RatingsDirect on the Global Credit Portal. Standard & Poor's Covered Bond Rating Process Classification of ALMM 0% = Low Program categorization Category 2 Maximum potential rating uplift* 6 notches Deduction of notches for counterparty risk 1 notch Maximum potential rating uplift 5 notches Distance between ICR and maximum 4 notches potential rating Target credit enhancement (%) 28.1 Available credit enhancement (%) 83.5 Rating AAA Outlook Stable ICR--Issuer credit rating. Based on ALMM criteria. Including counterparty risk. We assess legal risks using our "European Legal Criteria For Structured Finance Transactions", published on Aug. 28, 2008. In our initial rating analysis we reviewed various legal risks associated with the establishment of the special purpose vehicle (SPV), transfer of collateral to the SPV, and structural features of the covered bond program, among other things. We also analyze legal risks associated with any changes to the program as proposed by the issuer. We believe that legal risks are either mitigated through the program's contractual framework or have been sized for in our analysis. As part of our analysis, we conducted a review of Nationwide's mortgage operations. The review encompassed loan origination, underwriting policies and procedures, and servicing practices. We believe satisfactory procedures are in place to support the current ratings on the covered bonds. Specifically, we believe the bank applies sufficiently prudent underwriting practices, and that procedures are in place to effectively service the portfolio. Our analysis is based on asset information provided as of June 30, 2012. From this, we conclude that the credit quality of the cover pool continues to be stable, despite challenges to borrowers due to the wider economy. We have assessed counterparty risk using our criteria articles "Covered Bonds Counterparty And Supporting Obligations Methodology And Assumptions," and "Covered Bond Ratings Framework: Methodology And Assumptions," both published on May 31, 2012. The replacement framework currently in place for the external swap counterparties contains variant features according to the latter criteria mentioned above. The external swaps meet the conditions to apply the former criteria, which is covered-bond specific. In the current situation, we believe that the counterparty risk in the covered bond program will result in a deduction of one notch of uplift from the maximum potential uplift under our asset-liability mismatch (ALMM) criteria (see "Revised Methodology And Assumptions For Assessing Asset-Liability Mismatch Risk In Covered Bonds," published on Dec. 16, 2009). We have reviewed the asset information provided as of June 30, 2012, and have performed a cash flow analysis based on the liability profile of the covered bond program as at Aug. 31, 2012. We have applied our five-step approach for rating covered bonds outlined in our ALMM criteria. According to these criteria, the covered bond program category of '2' and asset liability mismatch of "low" result in a maximum ratings uplift of six notches from Nationwide's long-term issuer credit rating (ICR). Due to counterparty risk as discussed above, we deduct one notch of uplift leaving five notches remaining. Given Nationwide's current long-term ICR of 'A+', only four notches of uplift are needed to achieve the maximum 'AAA' rating on the covered bonds. Based on our cash flow and market value risk analysis, we believe the target credit enhancement commensurate with the maximum achievable rating on the covered bonds is below the available credit enhancement for the program supporting our affirmation of the 'AAA' ratings on the covered bonds. We consider country risk as set out in our criteria article "Nonsovereign Ratings That Exceed EMU Sovereign Ratings: Methodology And Assumptions," published on June 14, 2011. This transaction has low country risk under these criteria. The maximum amount of uplift from the sovereign rating is six notches for an investment-grade rated sovereign. All of the underlying mortgages in the cover pool are based in the U.K. (AAA/Stable/A-1+ unsolicited), and therefore country risk is not a constraining factor for the ratings on the covered bonds. The stable outlook reflects our opinion that adverse movements of the ICR, counterparty ratings, or the ALMM measure would not automatically result in a change to the rating on the covered bonds. Given our current target credit enhancement levels, we believe that this program has sufficient overcollateralization to support the current covered bond ratings going forward. Furthermore, based on information that we have received from the issuer, we also believe that it has the ability and willingness to manage the covered bonds at the highest achievable ratings uplift. RELATED CRITERIA AND RESEARCH -- Nationwide Building Society Global Covered Bond Programme, Oct. 19, 2012 -- Covered Bond Rating Framework: Methodology And Assumptions, June 26, 2012 -- Covered Bonds Counterparty And Supporting Obligations Methodology And Assumptions, May 31, 2012 -- Counterparty Risk Framework Methodology And Assumptions, May 31, 2012 -- Assessing Asset-Liability Mismatch Risk In Covered Bonds: Revised Methodology And Assumptions For Target Asset Spreads, April 24, 2012 -- U.K. RMBS Methodology And Assumptions, Dec. 9, 2011 -- Nonsovereign Ratings That Exceed EMU Sovereign Ratings: Methodology And Assumptions, June 14, 2011 -- Principles Of Credit Ratings, Feb. 16, 2011 -- Revised Methodology And Assumptions For Assessing Asset-Liability Mismatch Risk In Covered Bonds, Dec. 16, 2009 -- European Legal Criteria For Structured Finance Transactions, Aug. 28, 2008 RATINGS LIST Program/ Rating Country: Covered bond type Ratings Affirmed; Outlook Stable Nationwide Building Society Global Covered Bond Programme AAA/Stable U.K. Structured Covered Bonds