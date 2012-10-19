Overview -- An affiliate of the Canada Pension Plan Investment Board (CPP) is purchasing the equity interest in U.S.-based Tomkins Group Air Distribution division (Tomkins) from Pinafore Holdings BV for roughly $1.1 billion. -- The acquisition will be funded, in part, by a new $625 million senior secured first lien credit facility and a $135 million second lien term loan facility. -- We are assigning a preliminary 'B' corporate credit rating to Tomkins Air Distribution, a preliminary 'B' issue-level rating to the company's proposed $625 million senior secured first lien credit facility, and a preliminary 'CCC+' issue-level rating to its proposed $135 million second lien term loan facility. -- Our stable outlook reflects our view that Tomkins will generate positive operating cash flow and will maintain adequate liquidity over the next 12 months, but that leverage will remain high given our expectation for negligible growth in key non-residential construction end markets. Rating Action On Oct. 19, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services assigned its preliminary 'B' corporate credit rating to Richardson, Texas-based Tomkins Air Distribution. The rating outlook is stable. At the same time, we assigned our preliminary 'B' issue-level rating (same as the corporate credit rating) to the company's proposed $100 million revolving credit facility due 2017 and its proposed $525 million first-lien term loan due 2018. The preliminary recovery rating is '3', indicating our expectation of meaningful (50% to 70%) recovery for lenders in the event of a payment default. In addition, we assigned our preliminary 'CCC+' issue-level rating (two notches below the corporate credit rating) to the company's proposed $135 million second-lien term loan due 2020. The preliminary recovery rating is '6', indicating our expectation of negligible (0% to 10%) recovery for lenders in the event of a payment default. Proceeds from these offerings will be used to fund the acquisition of Pinafore Holdings B.V.'s Tomkins Group Air Distribution Division by an affiliate of the Canada Pension Plan Investment Board (CPP). Total consideration for the acquisition is $1.1 billion, including the proposed debt and contributed equity from CPP. Rationale The preliminary corporate credit rating on Tomkins Air Distribution reflects what we consider to be the combination of Tomkins' "weak" business risk profile and "highly leveraged" financial risk profile. Our view of the company's weak business risk is due to Tomkins' exposure to highly cyclical commercial and residential construction markets, volatile raw material costs, and a highly competitive operating environment. Still, it is our view that Tomkins derives a competitive advantage from its leading market position in niche categories and its broad and diversified distribution network for its heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC) components. Standard & Poor's views Tomkins' financial risk profile as highly leveraged given our expectation that debt to EBITDA will approximate 5.5x on a pro forma basis. To a lesser extent, our opinion is influenced by the company's unproven track record as a standalone entity and by uncertain financial policies related to its ownership by an opportunistic CPP investment vehicle. Our base case scenario incorporates our expectation that demand from commercial construction end markets (76% of sales) will continue to be weak over the next year, partly due to slowing investment in energy projects. Standard & Poor's economists are forecasting no growth in nonresidential construction spending for 2013. However, Tomkins may experience some growth from improving residential construction end markets (24% of sales) given our economists' expectation for a 24% jump to 940,000 U.S. housing starts in 2013. Under this economic scenario, we expect Tomkins to have 2013 debt to EBITDA and funds from operations (FFO) to debt of about 5.5x and 13%, respectively. We expect slight improvement in 2014 (as commercial construction begins to improve), with leverage declining to just below 5.5x and FFO to debt remaining about 13%. A risk to our forecasts is the execution risk related to establishing an internal corporate infrastructure and controls now that Tomkins will be an independent entity. (Privately held Tomkins does not disclose financial performance publicly.) Tomkins is the leading North American manufacturer of products that are used to distribute, recycle, and vent air, and which are critical components of HVAC systems within non-residential and residential buildings. Tomkins designs and manufactures a broad range of products including grilles, registers and diffusers, dampers and louvers, terminal units, commercial & industrial fans, chimneys, vents and accessories and air filters used in a variety of industrial and commercial applications. Tomkins has developed an extensive distribution network in the U.S. for both its non-residential and residential products that provides a significant competitive advantage relative to smaller, regional, and local competitors, in our opinion. Tomkins is exposed to the volatility of commodity costs, with about 40% of its cost of sales related to materials (particularly steel and aluminum). Tomkins has hedged in the past but currently the majority of raw material purchases are done on a spot basis, with very minimal short-term hedging on an opportunistic basis. With a current back log of about 4.5 weeks, we believe Tomkins has hedged its raw material price risk. Still, Tomkins benefits from attractive pricing dynamics for its products and has a strong record of passing through inflationary price increases through to its customers. The ability to pass through price increases contributed to stable EBITDA margins of low double digits, through the most recent economic cycle. Liquidity We view the company's liquidity position as adequate based on full availability of the proposed $100 million revolving credit facility and our expectation for positive operating cash flow. Key aspects of our liquidity assessment reflect the following expectations: -- That liquidity sources will exceed uses by 1.2x or more over the next year and 1x over the next 18 to 24 months. -- That liquidity sources will continue to exceed uses, even if EBITDA were to decline by 15%. -- Our view that compliance with financial maintenance covenants would likely survive a 15% drop in EBITDA without the company breaching covenant liquidity measures. We estimate that free operating cash flow will be about $45 million in 2013 as operating performance holds steady amid flat commercial construction. We expect capital spending to be about 2% to 2.5% of sales in 2013 and we do not expect the company to pay dividends to its owners next year. We expect the proposed $100 million revolving credit facility to have a net secured leverage covenant that is applicable only when in excess of 25% of the facility is drawn. Based on our current assumptions, we expect the company to maintain adequate liquidity and cushion of at least 35% under its revolver covenant. There are no near-term maturities until 2018, when the first-lien term loan is due. Recovery analysis For the complete recovery analysis, see our recovery report to be published on RatingsDirect following this report. Outlook The stable rating outlook reflects our expectation that credit measures will remain consistent with the company's highly leveraged financial risk profile, with 2013 debt to EBITDA and FFO to debt of about 5.5x and 12%, respectively, based on our assumptions of flat end-market demand. We expect Tomkins will maintain adequate liquidity based on committed revolving borrowing capacity and free operating cash flow. We could lower the rating if Tomkins experiences weaker-than-expected end-market demand, resulting in weaker-than-expected operating performance or if the company experiences higher-than-expected costs from establishing an internal corporate infrastructure such that total leverage increases above 6x on a sustained basis. This could occur if the aforementioned actions result in more than a 150 basis point decline in gross margins. An upgrade is less likely in the next 12 months given our outlook for flat commercial construction activity. However, we could raise our rating in the longer term when commercial construction improves and after Tomkins establishes a track record of maintaining lower leverage comfortably in the 4x to 5x range. Related Criteria And Research -- Liquidity Descriptors For Global Corporate Issuers, Sept. 28, 2011 -- Criteria Methodology: Business Risk/Financial Risk Matrix Expanded, May 27, 2009 -- Key Credit Factors: Business And Financial Risks In The Global Building Products And Materials Industry, Nov. 19, 2008 Ratings List New Rating; Outlook Action Tomkins Air Distribution Corporate Credit Rating B (prelim)/Stable/-- New Ratings Tomkins Air Distribution $100M revolving loan due 2017 B (prelim) Recovery rating 3 (prelim) $525M 1st lien term loan due 2018 B (prelim) Recovery rating 3 (prelim) $135M 2nd lien term loan due 2019 CCC+ (prelim) Recovery rating 6 (prelim)