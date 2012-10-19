(The following statement was released by the rating agency) Oct 19 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed FCT Ginkgo Compartment Sales Finance 2011-1's (Ginkgo 2011) notes as follows: EUR410.8m class A notes affirmed at 'AAAsf'; Stable Outlook EUR34.4m class B notes affirmed at 'AAsf'; Outlook revised to Positive from Stable The affirmation and the Positive Outlook on the class B notes reflect the increasing credit enhancement, as a result of the transaction's continued deleveraging, and the solid performance of the underlying receivables. As of end-August 2012, the class A notes benefited from 35.4% credit enhancement, through the subordination of the class B and C notes; while the class B notes benefited from 29.7% credit enhancement, through the subordinated class C notes. In addition, the transaction benefits from a reserve fund for liquidity, to cover senior fees, swap payments and interest payments on the class A and B notes. The transaction has performed in line with Fitch's base case assumptions in terms of gross defaults, recoveries and net defaults. As of end-August 2012, the cumulative gross default ratio stood at 0.7% compared to a base case of 0.6% for the same period and the cumulative net default ratio was 0.6% (same as the base case assumption). In addition, the performance has been characterised by stable delinquency levels (3.0% as of end-August 2012) and strong gross excess spread levels (annualised level of 3.9% as of end-August 2012). While the impact of a possible rise in unemployment in the medium term is of some concern for borrowers of consumer loans in France, Fitch considers the structural features in place provide sufficient protection for the class A and B notes. The transaction is a static securitisation of French consumer loans originated by CA Consumer Finance ('A+'/Negative/'F1+') in France. The securitised portfolio consists of loans advanced to individuals for the purchase of home equipment, new vehicles, used vehicles and recreational vehicles. All the loans bear a fixed interest rate and are amortising with constant monthly instalments. (Caryn Trokie, New York Ratings Unit)