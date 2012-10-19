Oct 19 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed Nationwide Building Society's (Nationwide) Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'A+' with a Negative Outlook and Viability Rating (VR) at 'a+'. Fitch has also affirmed Santander UK plc's (San UK) Long-term IDR at 'A' with a Stable Outlook, and VR at 'a'. A full list of rating actions is at the end of this comment. The affirmations reflect both entities' strong franchise in the UK mortgage and savings markets, the low risk profile of their large and well performing mortgage portfolios, their stable deposit bases and their strong liquidity reserves. Profitability in the UK banking and building society sector remains weak, mostly because of revenue pressures in a low interest rate environment combined with a weak demand for credit. These pressures are expected to ease somewhat following the introduction of the UK government's Funding for Lending Scheme (FLS), which Fitch expects to result in the release of some excess liquidity reserves as well as a reduction in overall funding costs, and hence easing margin pressure. However, it is too early to know the extent of these benefits for each individual institution, as it will be partly dependent on their flexibility in replenishing their historical loan books at new rates and partly on the market's reaction to the pricing of these loans. Both entities' ratings take into account their lack of geographic and business diversification. RATING DRIVERS AND SENSITIVITIES - NATIONWIDE Nationwide's Long-term IDR is driven by its VR, which primarily reflects the low risk profile of its business. The VR also factors in Nationwide's weak profitability in conjunction with the current lack of high quality loss absorbing capital that could be raised in times of stress by UK mutual organisations. Although Fitch understands that substantial progress has been made in designing such an instrument, the amount that could be made available to Nationwide will be subject to market conditions and investor appetite, both of which remain untested. Nationwide is diversifying its earnings and increasing non-interest income, and Fitch expects pressure on profitability to ease somewhat, also as a result of declining margin pressure following the introduction of the FLS. In addition, Fitch expects loan impairment charges to remain moderate given the relatively low-risk nature of Nationwide's residential mortgage portfolio. However, Fitch views the 'a+' VR as being under pressure from capital constraints, which may reduce the society's operating flexibility and ability to compete in the expansion of the loan book at the higher rates prevailing in the market. The Negative Outlook on Nationwide's Long-term IDR continues to reflect the possibility that the VR, and therefore also the Long-term IDR, could be downgraded if the building society does not manage to improve operating profitability, or if macro-economic conditions derail the wind down of its commercial property finance book (8% of total loans, but loss-making), both of which may result in further pressure on capital. Fitch expects to review the Negative Outlook by end-2013 and currently expects that if the IDR is downgraded, it would likely be restricted to one notch. The Outlook could be revised to Stable if Nationwide's operating profitability improved moderately, while at the same time capitalisation and asset quality remained sound. Nationwide's Support Floor and Support Rating Floor (SRF) reflect the society's systemic importance to the UK, which in Fitch's view, still implies an extremely strong probability of support from the UK authorities if needed. Although on a weakening trend, Fitch expects the UK authorities' propensity to support Nationwide to remain high until UK and EU regulatory and legislative measures designed to improve stability in the financial system are phased in and until measures designed to weaken the implicit support for banks/building societies, also both UK-specific and at an EU level, can be practically implemented. These ratings are sensitive to a change in Fitch's assumptions around the ability or propensity of the UK government to provide extraordinary support to Nationwide, if needed. RATING DRIVERS AND SENSITIVITIES - SAN UK San UK's VR reflects the bank's profitability, which has remained relatively resilient so far, but the protracted low interest rate environment is expected to impinge more strongly on profitability as its macro hedge, taken out in 2009, gradually expires. The bank is looking to improve returns by expanding its SME business as well as by seeking to improve cross selling, particularly through wider usage of current accounts and credit cards. The VR is also based on the bank's sound asset quality, which reflects the high proportion of lending secured by prime residential mortgages. The bank's VR could be downgraded if macro-economic conditions result in a greater than anticipated deterioration in asset quality. Liquidity and capital are both strong, although excess liquidity is expected to be gradually wound down as a result of the FLS and other regulatory measures being implemented by the UK government to stimulate lending. The core Tier 1 capital ratio (12.2% at end-June 2012) is likely to be managed down to around 10% in the medium term. This will occur with a gradual expansion of the business and, possibly, by some form of capital repatriation to its 100% shareholder, Banco Santander S.A. ('BBB+'/'Negative'/'bbb+'). This follows the announcement in October 2012 that the deal to acquire RBS branches will not complete. Banco Santander originally injected the capital into its UK subsidiary, in mid-2010, in preparation for the acquisition. The announcement that San UK will not extend the deadline for completion of the deal (and hence the strong likelihood that it will no longer take place) is viewed by Fitch as ratings neutral for San UK as the lack of competitive edge resulting from an expanded franchise is balanced by higher capital for the short to medium term. However, Fitch expects this excess capital to be gradually managed down. San UK's VR is constrained under Fitch's rating criteria by the rating of its parent, Banco Santander, which currently has a Negative Outlook. San UK's net exposure to the Santander group is not material and is collateralised, and its funding and capital positions are to a large degree ring-fenced from the rest of the group due to strong regulatory oversight by the UK FSA. Nonetheless, in Fitch's opinion, the business flow and reputation of the UK group and the Spanish parent are somewhat interdependent and correlated. For this reason, Fitch is likely to maintain a maximum of two notches between the VR of San UK and the IDR of Banco Santander San UK's Long-term IDR is at its SRF, and this is reflected in the Stable Outlook on the bank's Long-term IDR. The SRF is based on the bank's systemic importance to the UK. As the SRF and VR of San UK are at the same level, a downgrade in its IDR would only take place if the VR is downgraded and, at the same time, Fitch believes that the propensity of the UK government to support San UK has reduced. The IDRs do not factor in any support from its parent. San UK's Support Rating and SRF are sensitive to a change in Fitch's assumptions around the ability or propensity of the UK government to provide extraordinary support to the bank, if needed. RATINGS DRIVERS AND SENSITIVITIES - ABBEY NATIONAL TREASURY SERVICES Abbey National Treasury Services is the main debt issuing vehicle and wholesale counterparty entity of San UK. Its IDRs are aligned with those of San UK because it is effectively an arm of the parent bank and its obligations that have been or will be incurred before 30 June 2015 are guaranteed by San UK. Fitch believes it cannot be meaningfully analysed on a standalone basis (it has no VR) and its IDRs are sensitive to the same considerations that could affect San UK. RATING DRIVERS AND SENSITIVITIES HYBRID AND SUBORDINATED DEBT Subordinated debt and other hybrid capital issued by Nationwide, San UK and ANTS are notched down from the VRs of Nationwide and San UK, respectively, in accordance with Fitch's assessment of each instrument's respective non-performance and relative loss severity risk profiles, which vary considerably. Their ratings are primarily sensitive to any change in Nationwide and San UK's VRs. The rating actions have no impact on Nationwide's and San UK's covered bonds' ratings. The ratings actions are as follows: Nationwide Long-term IDR: affirmed at 'A+'; Negative Outlook Short-term IDR: affirmed at 'F1' VR: affirmed at 'a+' Support Rating: affirmed at '1' SRF: affirmed at 'A' Senior unsecured long-term debt, including programme ratings and member deposits: affirmed at 'A+' Commercial paper and short-term debt, including programme ratings: affirmed at 'F1' Lower Tier 2: affirmed at 'A' Permanent interest bearing securities: affirmed at 'BBB' San UK: Long-term IDR: affirmed at 'A'; Outlook Stable Short-term IDR: affirmed at 'F1' VR: affirmed at 'a' Support Rating: affirmed at '1' SRF: affirmed at 'A' Senior unsecured debt long-term rating, including programme rating: affirmed at 'A' Senior unsecured debt short-term rating, including programme rating and commercial paper: affirmed at 'F1' Market-linked senior unsecured securities: affirmed at 'Aemr' Subordinated debt: affirmed at 'A-' Upper Tier 2 subordinated debt: affirmed at 'BBB' GBP300m Non-cumulative, callable preference shares, XS05021054: affirmed at 'BB+' Other Preferred stock: affirmed at 'BBB-' Abbey National Treasury Services plc Long-term IDR: affirmed at 'A'; Stable Outlook Short-term IDR: affirmed at 'F1' Senior unsecured debt long-term rating, including programme ratings: affirmed at A' Market-linked senior unsecured securities: affirmed at 'Aemr' Government guaranteed Debt Programme: affirmed at 'AAA'/'F1+' Abbey National Capital Trust 1 USD1bn Trust Preferred Securities (ISIN: US002927AA95) (guaranteed by San UK): affirmed at 'BBB-'