Overview
-- OneBeacon Insurance Group Ltd. (OB) has recently entered into two
separate transactions including one to sell some of its subsidiaries as part
of a runoff transaction.
-- We are affirming our 'BBB-' counterparty credit ratings on OB and its
intermediary holding company OneBeacon U.S. Holdings Inc. (OBH). We are also
affirming our 'A-' counterparty credit and financial strength ratings on three
of OB's operating insurance subsidiaries. The outlooks are stable.
-- We have also lowered our counterparty credit and financial strength
ratings on seven OB operating insurance subsidiaries to 'BBB-' and placed
those ratings CreditWatch Negative. We are then withdrawing the ratings at the
company's request.
-- The stable outlook on OB reflects our belief that the company will
continue to focus its growth strategy on niche specialty businesses.
Rating Action
On Oct. 19, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services affirmed its 'BBB-'
counterparty credit ratings on Bermuda-based primary insurance holding company
OneBeacon Insurance Group Ltd. (OB) and its intermediary U.S. holding company,
OneBeacon U.S. Holdings Inc. (OBH). At the same time, we affirmed our 'A-'
counterparty credit and financial strength ratings on OB's ongoing operating
insurance subsidiaries Atlantic Specialty Insurance Co. (ASIC), Homeland
Insurance Co. of New York (HONY), and Essentia Insurance Co. The outlook on
all of these entities is stable.
At the same time, we lowered our counterparty credit and financial strength
ratings to 'BBB-' and then placed those ratings on CreditWatch with negative
implications on the following OB operating insurance subsidiaries: OneBeacon
Insurance Co., Camden Fire Insurance Assoc., Employers Fire Insurance Co.,
Northern Assurance Co. of America, OneBeacon America Insurance Co., OneBeacon
Midwest Insurance Co., and Traders & General Insurance Co. We expect these
companies to be part of the recently announced sale of OB's runoff operations
to Bermuda-based Armour Group Holdings Ltd. (Armour; not rated). We
subsequently withdrew these ratings at the company's request.
Separately, we withdrew our 'A-' counterparty credit and financial strength
ratings on Pennsylvania General Insurance Co. and OneBeacon Lloyd's of Texas.
Rationale
The rating actions follow OB's recent announcement that it has entered into a
definitive agreement to sell its runoff business and certain legal entities
within the OB group to Armour. The company expects the transaction to close in
the second half of 2013. OB has also announced that it has entered into
definitive agreements to terminate its exclusive underwriting arrangement with
Hagerty Insurance Agency and to sell Essentia Insurance Co. (where the Hagerty
business is underwritten) to Markel Corp. The company expects the Essentia
transaction to close in first-quarter 2013.
The rating affirmations on OB, OBH, and operating insurance subsidiaries ASIC
and HONY (which will be part of OB's ongoing operations) reflect our
expectation that OB's ongoing businesses will continue to benefit from their
strong operating performance, strong competitive position, and capital
adequacy that supports the ratings. OB expects to record an after-tax charge
of $101 million in third-quarter 2012 related to the runoff sale. However, in
our view, the proposed runoff transaction will be beneficial to OB's ongoing
operations by removing the uncertainty and earnings drag related to OB's
asbestos and environmental, latent, and other runoff reserves.
The expected sale of Essentia and termination of the Hagerty collector car and
boat business to Markel in early 2013 will represent a meaningful loss of a
profitable niche for OB. In 2011, the Hagerty niche represented $167 million,
or 16% of OB's total net writings of $1.1 billion. But we expect OB's other
specialty niche businesses to continue growing and the ongoing operations to
still benefit from its strong competitive position.
Our rating affirmation on Essentia reflects our expectation that OB will
retain all loss and unearned premium reserves associated with the business
written in this legal entity before the closing of the sale to Markel. For
this reason, we view Essentia's current policyholders as benefiting from the
same financial strength as the policyholders of OB's ongoing operating
insurance subsidiaries. At the closing of the sale to Markel, we expect to
withdraw the ratings on Essentia.
The downgrade on the group's operating insurance subsidiaries affected by the
runoff sale reflects our view that these legal entities are nonstrategic to OB
and will go into runoff in the coming quarters in anticipation of their sale
to Armour. In preparation for the sale, OB expects to unwind its current
pooling arrangement and enter into several internal reinsurance arrangements
under which its ongoing business will be 100% ceded to operating insurance
subsidiary ASIC, while its runoff reserves (except those at Potomac Insurance
Co.) will be 100% ceded to OneBeacon Insurance Co. At the time of the sale to
Armour, we expect these legal entities to have capital adequacy in the weak to
adequate range, depending on regulatory approvals and final details of the
transaction. The CreditWatch negative listing reflects uncertainty with regard
to the final levels of capital and reserves at these entities at closing.
The withdrawal of our ratings on Pennsylvania General Insurance Co. reflects
the sale of this legal entity to Nebraska-based Northern American Casualty Co.
(not rated) on Oct. 1, 2012. We also withdrew our ratings on OneBeacon Lloyd's
of Texas reflecting the March 11, 2011, dissolution of this company after the
transfer of its assets and liabilities to OneBeacon America Insurance Co.
effective Dec. 31, 2010.
Outlook
We believe OB will continue to focus its growth strategy on niche specialty
businesses either organically by adding new teams or through small
acquisitions as it has done over the past several years. Given management's
strategic focus on underwriting profits, we expect the group's premium growth
in coming years to depend on market conditions. For 2012, we expect the
generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP) combined ratio to be 93% to
95% for the full consolidated group. Given the expected $101 million after-tax
GAAP charge associated with the group's Armour transaction, we expect the
consolidated group to report about break-even results during 2012. On a
post-transaction basis, we expect OB's ongoing specialty operations to report
strong operating results in 2013 and onwards, with combined ratios in the low-
to mid-90s.
On a pro forma basis, we expect capital adequacy of the ongoing operating
insurance companies to remain strong at year-end 2012 and 2013. We also expect
pro forma financial leverage of the ongoing operations to remain supportive of
the ratings in the 18%-20% range in 2013. Because of OB's parent company's
opportunistic and acquisitive strategy, we believe its financial leverage
could increase over the longer term if there are any mergers and acquisitions
and/or further capital management activities.
Factors that could lead to a positive rating action include:
-- A continued track record of strong operating performance in OB's
specialty businesses;
-- The group's demonstrated ability to sustain and strengthen its
competitive advantages in specialty lines despite competitive market
conditions;
-- More significant seasoning of its specialty niche businesses;
-- The continuation of strong capital adequacy supportive of the rating
level; and
-- Financial leverage and coverage in line with the rating level.
Factors that could result in a negative rating action on the group would
include substantially lower-than-expected operating performance or capital
adequacy, or a significant weakening of the group's competitive position in
its chosen markets.
Ratings List
Ratings Affirmed
OneBeacon Insurance Group Ltd.
OneBeacon U.S. Holdings Inc.
Counterparty Credit Rating
Local Currency BBB-/Stable/--
Atlantic Specialty Insurance Co.
Homeland Insurance Co. of New York
Essentia Insurance Co.
Counterparty Credit Rating
Local Currency A-/Stable/--
Financial Strength Rating
Local Currency A-/Stable/--
OneBeacon U.S. Holdings Inc.
Senior Unsecured BBB
Downgraded; CreditWatch/Outlook Action
To From
Camden Fire Insurance Assoc.
Traders & General Insurance Co.
OneBeacon Midwest Insurance Co.
OneBeacon Insurance Co.
OneBeacon America Insurance Co.
Northern Assurance Co. of America
Employers Fire Insurance Co.
Counterparty Credit Rating
Local Currency BBB-/Watch Neg/-- A-/Stable/--
Financial Strength Rating
Local Currency BBB-/Watch Neg/-- A-/Stable/--
Not Rated Action
To From
OneBeacon Lloyd's of Texas
Pennsylvania General Insurance Co.
Counterparty Credit Rating
Local Currency NR/-- A-/Stable/--
Financial Strength Rating
Local Currency NR/-- A-/Stable/--
Not Rated Action; Off CreditWatch
To From
Camden Fire Insurance Assoc.
Traders & General Insurance Co.
OneBeacon Midwest Insurance Co.
OneBeacon Insurance Co.
OneBeacon America Insurance Co.
Northern Assurance Co. of America
Employers Fire Insurance Co.
Counterparty Credit Rating
Local Currency NR BBB-/Watch Neg/--
Financial Strength Rating
Local Currency NR BBB-/Watch Neg/--
