Overview
-- We maintain our view that Nederlandse Financierings-Maatschappij voor
Ontwikkelingslanden N.V. (FMO) performs a critical role for, and has an
integral link with, the Dutch government.
-- We are therefore affirming our 'AAA' long-term rating and 'A-1+'
short-term issuer credit ratings on FMO.
-- The negative outlook reflects that on the State of the Netherlands.
Rating Action
On Oct. 19, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services affirmed its 'AAA'
long-term and 'A-1+' short-term issuer credit ratings on Nederlandse
Financierings-Maatschappij voor Ontwikkelingslanden N.V. (FMO). The outlook is
negative.
Rationale
The ratings on the development finance institution, FMO are based on an
equalization with the ratings on the State of The Netherlands (unsolicited
ratings, AAA/Negative/A-1+), reflecting our opinion that there is an "almost
certain" likelihood that the Dutch government would provide timely and
sufficient extraordinary support to FMO in the event of financial distress.
In accordance with our criteria for government-related entities, our rating
approach factors in our view of FMO's:
-- "Critical" role as the key government vehicle for promoting
private-sector growth in developing countries, an important public policy goal
in The Netherlands; and
-- "Integral" link between the government and FMO. The ratings reflect
the 51% government ownership of, and strong sovereign support for, the
company, based on the operating maintenance obligation and the solvency
commitment, as well as the track record of support.
Sovereign support was formally codified in the 1998 agreement between FMO and
the state. Under Article 8 of the agreement, the state is legally required to
enable FMO to meet its obligations on time, and is a key liquidity provision.
The duration of the agreement is indefinite and its termination requires 12
years' notice by either party. The Netherlands' long-term commitment to, and
support of, FMO is also demonstrated by the sovereign's obligation in most
circumstances to safeguard the company's solvency (Article 7 of the
agreement). However, we understand that the state does not explicitly
guarantee FMO's individual obligations, but rather provides a maintenance
guarantee on its operations. Accordingly, FMO's creditors have no direct
recourse to the Dutch government. Rather, the government's obligation is to
FMO.
FMO supports businesses and financial institutions in developing countries by
providing capital and skills. It does so by arranging loans (EUR2.8 billion net
loans outstanding at June 30, 2012; equity investments EUR894 million),
guarantees, and other investment promotion activities. In addition, it manages
several development funds on behalf of, and at the risk of, the Dutch
government: these were just under 15% of FMO's total portfolio at the end of
2011. Highlighting FMO's development mandate, its loan portfolio has increased
in an anticyclical manner in 2011 and through mid-2012.
However, net profit declined by 26% in 2011 to EUR93 million--from EUR126
million
in 2010--as provisioning levels more than doubled to EUR59 million. Given the
nature of its business and the high level of equity and mezzanine financing,
we view FMO's financial results as fairly volatile. Based on FMO's track
record of managing emerging market risks, we expect that the company will
remain profitable.
While decreasing slightly from the 35% observed in 2010, shareholder equity
remained strong at 33% of total assets.
Outlook
The negative outlook on FMO mirrors that on The Netherlands and also reflects
our expectation that the 1998 agreement with the Dutch state will remain in
force for the foreseeable future.
Should we receive new information that would lead us to reassess FMO's
integral link and critical role with respect to the Dutch government, we could
lower the rating to below that of the State of The Netherlands.
Related Criteria And Research
Rating Government-Related Entities: Methodology And Assumptions, Dec. 9, 2010
Ratings List
Ratings Affirmed
Nederlandse Financierings-Maatschappij voor Ontwikkelingslanden N.V.
Sovereign Credit Rating AAA/Negative/A-1+
Senior Unsecured AAA
Complete ratings information is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on
the Global Credit Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. All ratings affected
by this rating action can be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site at
www.standardandpoors.com. Use the Ratings search box located in the left
column.