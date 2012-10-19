Overview
-- Operating trends at U.S. based-restaurant operator HoA Restaurants
Group LLC have been weaker than we had expected, largely as a result of higher
chicken wing prices. We do not expect material improvement in the near term.
-- We are lowering our ratings on the company one notch, including the
corporate credit rating, to 'B-' from 'B'.
-- The outlook is stable. We do not foresee any material profit growth
and, therefore, expect the company to sustain weak credit protection measures,
though we believe the company will maintain adequate liquidity.
Rating Action
On Oct. 19, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services lowered its ratings on
Atlanta-based HoA Restaurants Group LLC (Hooters), including the corporate
credit rating, to 'B-' from 'B'. The outlook is stable. We also lowered the
issue-level ratings on the company's senior secured notes (issued by HOA
Finance Corp.) to 'B-' from 'B'. The recovery rating on this debt remains
unchanged at '4', indicating our expectation of average recovery (30%-50%) in
the event of a default.
Rationale
Today's rating actions are a result of Standard & Poor's lowering its profit
outlook on Hooters in light of higher food costs over the near term. The
previous rating incorporated profit growth as a result of cost saving
initiatives; Hooters has been successful in this regard, and has improved
labor and other costs. However, higher food costs have counteracted these
efforts, and we believe profitability will be near current levels in the near
term.
The ratings on Hooters reflect our view of the company's financial risk
profile as "highly leveraged." This is based on forecasted credit ratios and
the company's limited free cash flow generation relative to debt levels.
The ratings also factor in our downward revision of the company's business
risk assessment to "vulnerable" from "weak." This assessment incorporates our
expectation of weaker profit growth opportunities as a result higher food
costs, and our belief that Hooters has limited prospects for higher sales,
given tepid economic growth and its participation in the very competitive
casual dining restaurant industry.
Year to date, the company's sales performance is in line with our
expectations, and we would expect a similar trend of modest sales growth for
the remainder the year. The company has achieved meaningful cost savings in
the past year and a half, but higher protein costs--especially for chicken
wings--offset these efforts. This will likely continue for the rest of the
year and into the first quarter of 2013. Our base-case assumptions for 2012
are as follows:
-- Same-store sales growth of between 1% to 2%, and more modest revenue
growth as sales increases are somewhat offset by net restaurant closures.
-- Restaurant margin contraction, as higher protein prices offset more
favorable supply contracts and labor cost saving initiatives.
-- Slightly higher administrative expenses.
-- Slight EBITDA declines from last-12-month levels.
We also expect the company to pay off outstanding revolver balances, and
operating lease commitments to decline slightly. This, coupled with our
performance scenario, would lead to the following credit ratios at the end of
2012:
-- Operating lease-adjusted leverage in the mid-7x area.
-- EBITDA coverage of interest of approximately 1.3x.
-- Funds from operation to debt of about 6%.
These ratios are in line with indicative ratios of highly leveraged financial
risk profiles.
We do not expect generally robust operating performance for the casual dining
industry in the near term, and our performance expectations for most industry
participants are similar to that of Hooters. We base our forecast on the
assumption of slow economic growth and modest improvement in unemployment. We
also believe that Hooters, like much of the industry, could be vulnerable if
higher gasoline prices weaken consumer spending. Such a scenario could lead to
increased promotional activity and price competition, and hurt Hooters'
operating performance. Such a development would be the biggest threat to our
base performance scenario.
Liquidity
We assess Hooters' liquidity as "adequate," and we expect its liquidity
sources to be greater than its uses over the next 12 months by a ratio of at
least 1.2x. The company's sources of liquidity include: available borrowings
on its $20 million revolving credit facility, some excess cash, and funds from
operations. We expect the primary liquidity use to be capital spending. We do
not expect working capital to be a significant use because Hooters, like most
restaurant companies, has a negative working capital cycle and thus can have
working capital deficits. Going forward, we expect Hooters to generate
moderate positive free cash flow.
Relevant aspects of Hooters' liquidity, in our view, are as follows:
-- We expect coverage of uses by sources to be in excess of 1.2x for the
next two years.
-- We expect sources would exceed uses even with a 15% drop in EBITDA.
-- The company does not have material maintenance financial covenants.
-- No near-term maturities.
Recovery analysis
The company's senior secured second-lien notes have a recovery rating of '4',
which indicates our expectation of average (30% to 50%) recovery of principal
in the event of payment default. The notes have a 'B-' issue-level rating,
which is the same as the corporate credit rating. For the complete recovery
analysis, please see our most recent recovery report on HoA published on April
16, 2012.
Outlook
The stable outlook reflects our expectation that profitability will remain
near current levels over the near term and that the company will maintain
adequate liquidity. However, if we believed the company could not maintain
adequate liquidity or if the company's capital structure was not sustainable,
we could lower the rating. We believe this could occur if EBITDA were about
18% lower than we expected. At that point operating lease-adjusted leverage
would be about 8.7x and coverage would be about 1.2x. Moreover, we believe the
company's operating profits would barely fund interest payments and necessary
capital investments.
Given the performance trends and industry conditions, a positive rating action
is not a near-term consideration. Nonetheless, we would consider a positive
rating action if leverage were in the high-5x area, which would entail
approximately 50% EBITDA growth, well beyond our performance expectations.
Ratings List
Downgraded
To From
HoA Restaurant Group LLC
Corporate credit rating B-/Stable/-- B/Stable/--
HOA Finance Corp.
Senior secured B- B
Recovery rating 4 4
