(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

May 24 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed OJSC Novolipetsk Steel's (NLMK) Long-term (LT) Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'BBB-' with a Stable Outlook. The agency has also affirmed the Short-term (ST) IDR at 'F3', the National LT Rating at 'AA+(rus)', with a Stable Outlook. In accordance with Fitch's policies the issuer appealed and provided additional information to Fitch that resulted in a rating action that is different than the original rating committee outcome. Fitch notes the healthy performance of the main steel consuming industries in Russia, namely construction, automotive and pipe production, in 2011, which resulted in an increase of apparent steel products consumption by 16% in 2011 yoy. Demand-driving factors in steel consuming industries will likely remain strong in the medium-term perspective. At the same time price dynamics starting from May 2011 are negative, which explains the squeeze of margins, especially of steel companies that are not vertically integrated. NLMK's operating profile has changed substantially in 2011 after launching new blast furnace and steelmaking facilities in Russia, which increased the company's crude steel capacity by 40%. Acquisition of the rolling assets of Steel Invest and Finance, previously a joint venture with Duferco, allowed it to balance the company's upstream and downstream operations and decreased NLMK's exposure to the volatile market of semi-finished steel products. The agency positively views these changes, as better sector exposure, product mix and geographical diversification will contribute to the stability of the company's future operational performance. The decrease of the company's FY11 profitability and increase of leverage above Fitch's previous expectations is mainly connected with the weaker than expected performance of newly acquired rolling facilities in Europe explained by the deterioration of market conditions in H211. Fitch believes the increase of capacity utilization rate of these facilities, which is already fixed, and the improvement of working capital management will boost the company's profitability and the cash flow generating ability of the company's European rolling operations in 2012. The agency notes the weakening of the company's liquidity profile with USD0.94bn of cash and equivalents and USD1.1bn of undrawn committed credit lines compared with USD1.8bn of short-term loans at end-Q112. Fitch expects NLMK to show a 15%-17% EBITDAR margin in FY2012 (19.2% in FY2011) with an increase to 19%-21% in FY2014. Funds from operations (FFO) adjusted gross leverage is expected to increase to 2.3x-2.4x by end-2012 (2.3x at end-2011) but then begin to decrease to 2.0x-2.1x by end-2013 and to 1.4x by end-2014. An EBITDAR margin below 18% on a sustainable basis, the failure of the company to deleverage in line with the agency's expectations and liquidity score (ratio of liquidity sources to liquidity uses) below 1.0x would put pressure on the company's ratings. (Caryn Trokie, New York Ratings Unit)