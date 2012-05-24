(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

May 24 - The EU's project bonds initiative could stimulate the growth of a project bonds market in Europe, although significant obstacles remain, Fitch Ratings says. We still think a project bond market will struggle to fill the gap left by retrenching banks in Europe, at least in the short term. The initiative, in which the European Investment Bank would provide credit enhancement via subordinated loans and committed liquidity, could help bring deals to market. This would enable potential investors to familiarise themselves with ways of measuring credit risk, and with pricing and liquidity in project bonds. As we have previously said, subordination, either funded or unfunded, is credit positive. This may make project bonds more attractive to first-time investors. The political momentum behind the initiative is growing as European leaders consider how to revive economic growth. European Council President Herman Van Rompuy said this week that it is "urgent" to put the pilot phase of the programme into operation. This new political momentum makes the emergence of transactions under the pilot scheme more likely, in our view. However, we think that investor appetite for project bonds may continue to be impaired by the historical lack of expertise in the asset class in Europe, the unavailability of pricing benchmarks, and the capital treatment of project bonds for insurance companies. Credit enhancement does not guarantee a single 'A' category rating, although it might help some projects achieve this. Long-dated project bonds in the 'BBB' category would attract a high capital charge under Solvency II, jeopardising the economics of such a funding model. Under a deal agreed by MEPs and EU member states on Tuesday, the EU will set aside EUR230m from existing budgets for a pilot scheme to provide loans or guarantees to support project bonds that will help fund pan-European transport, energy, and IT network projects. Planning for the project bonds initiative began with a European Commission consultation paper in early 2010, and an agreement was widely anticipated. We will discuss the prospects of European project bond market in more detail in a Special Report, to be published next week. (Caryn Trokie, New York Ratings Unit)