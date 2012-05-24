(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
May 24 - The application of Solvency II to UK defined benefit pension assets
could provide an incentive for schemes to move their equity portfolios of
GBP400bn into fixed income securities, Fitch Ratings says. However, this switch
is only likely to benefit sovereign or highly rated, short-term corporate
borrowers.
The EU's draft IORP directive seeks to equalise pension provision by insurance
companies and employer pension schemes by requiring the latter to comply with
aspects of the Solvency II insurance framework. This is likely to require
setting up a capital buffer against asset volatility. Despite pensions'
comparatively small share of total assets in Europe, the impact on their
allocation decision could be large given the high weighting of pension assets
held in equities.
The very low capital charge for low-risk European Economic Area government bonds
will bolster demand for this asset class. But pension schemes are also likely to
demand higher-yielding assets with an efficient capital charge; highly-rated,
short-dated corporate bonds (both financial and non-financial) are an obvious
choice. The capital charge for a 3-year 'A' rated unsecured bond is 3.3%
compared with charges for unhedged equities of 22%. The advantage of holding
short-dated bonds over long-dated bonds may be offset by higher requirements for
duration mismatch - but the details of any final deal are a long way off.
This additional demand for bonds is unlikely to be of great benefit to
non-financial corporate borrowers. The asset class already has a safe haven
status with demand outstripping supply. Nor will it help the speculative-grade
parts of the market, which are most in need of funding. Capital charges increase
dramatically further down the rating scale.
More capital may be directed at unsecured bank bonds, but the positive effects
should not be overstated. If additional demand is for short term paper only it
will not satisfy banks' desire for stable longer term funding. Covered bonds
attract some of the lowest capital charges of any asset class, bar government
debt eg, 1.8% is currently proposed for a three-year 'AAA'. This is in contrast
to punitive charges for structured bonds. Currency hedging concerns would likely
favour UK covered bonds over overseas entities issuing in Sterling.
The 22% capital charge for equities assumes that pension schemes will benefit
from the current proposals to allow lower capital charges for equities held
against pension provisions - most equities attract a higher charge of 39%. The
charge can be brought down by hedging equity downside risk, but this can be
expensive and it is unclear whether pension scheme trustees will have the skills
or stomach to engage in complex optional strategies.
Real estate and infrastructure may be attractive, if investments can be
structured as loans rather than bonds. Insurers are already moving into these
markets.
The largest store of EU defined benefit pension assets outside insurance
companies is in the UK, where schemes hold about GBP1trn of assets. This number,
based on Pension Protection Fund data, was 41.1% in equities and 40.1% in fixed
income securities.
