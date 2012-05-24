(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
May 24 - Upon completion of Tyco International Ltd.'s (Tyco; NYSE: TYC)
planned spin-off of the ADT North America Residential (The ADT Corporation /
ADT) and Flow Control (Flow) businesses, Fitch Ratings expects to assign an
Issuer Default Rating (IDR) of 'BBB+' to ADT and a short-term IDR of
'F2'.
Fitch also expects to assign long- and short-term debt ratings for ADT as debt
is issued, refinanced or transferred as part of the spin-off. In most cases,
Fitch expects ADT's long-term debt ratings will be identical to the IDR. The
Rating Outlook is expected to be Stable.
Fitch expects to rate ADT as follows:
--IDR 'BBB+';
--Senior unsecured bank credit facilities 'BBB+';
--Senior unsecured long term debt 'BBB+';
--Short-term IDR 'F2';
--Commercial paper 'F2'.
ADT plans to have approximately $2.5 billion of debt at separation.
The ratings for ADT reflect the company's strong brand recognition, its national
footprint and leading market position, recurring revenue base, sustainable FCF
generation and solid liquidity. Concerns include emerging competition from
non-traditional security service providers, risk associated with operating as an
independent public company, and contingent liabilities, particularly tax
liabilities, related to the spin-offs.
The ratings incorporate ADT's strong competitive position as the largest
residential security provider in the U.S. with over 6 million customers and a
roughly 25% market share based on company estimates. ADT's competitive position
is supported by a nationwide network of over 200 branches, 4,500 sales
professionals, and more than 3,800 installation and service technicians.
Additionally, the company has nearly 400 certified dealers, which generate about
45% of its new accounts.
ADT's subscriber-based business requires significant upfront costs to generate
new customers. Capital expenditures, which include dealer generated accounts and
bulk purchases and subscriber systems, totaled $902 million and $801 million in
2011 and 2010, respectively. Capital expenditures represent approximately 30% of
annual revenues. Fitch estimates that new customers yield an average cash
payback of three years.
In spite of the large capital expenditures incurred by the company, ADT has
shown the ability to generate sustainable free cash flow. ADT's subscriber-based
business and recurring revenue stream contributes to steady income and cash
flow. Revenues have been relatively stable as approximately 89% of its annual
sales are recurring in nature. On a pro forma basis, ADT generated roughly $537
million and $269 million of adjusted free cash flow (Adjusted FCF: Cash flow
from operations less capital expenditures) during 2011 and 2010, respectively.
Fitch expects ADT will generate annual Adjusted FCF of approximately $500-600
million during the next few years.
Given that the company's financial results tend to be more consistent from
period to period (relative to Tyco and Flow Control), ADT may undertake a more
aggressive financial strategy compared to its predecessor company. Although it
doesn't appear that ADT will employ high leverage in the near term, there may be
strategic reasons to increase leverage in a manner that maximizes the long-term
value of the company.
Fitch expects ADT will have a solid liquidity position following the spin-off.
Fitch expects the company will maintain minimum liquidity of approximately $1
billion, consisting of cash and availability under a $750 million revolving
credit facility that is expected to be established during the next few months.
The company expects to incur approximately $2.5 billion of debt in connection
with the spin-off. Based on this capital structure, Fitch expects ADT's credit
metrics will be solidly in the 'BBB+' rating category. Pro forma leverage as
measured by debt to earnings before interest, taxes and depreciation and
amortization (EBITDA) is projected to be approximately 1.5 to 1.8 times (x),
while EBITDA to interest is forecasted to be above 14x for fiscal 2012 (ending
Sept. 28, 2012).
While Fitch believes that ADT's competitive position will remain strong in the
near to intermediate term, the company faces competition from non-traditional
security service providers. Several cable and telecom companies have introduced
interactive security services that compete with ADT. While the customer base of
these companies is substantially lower than ADT at the current time, this
emerging trend could provide significant competition for the company going
forward. The penetration rate for cable and internet providers is significantly
higher (60-85% range) compared to traditional security providers (20% range),
giving cable and telecom companies a larger customer base to sell additional
product offerings and/or bundle services at perhaps more competitive prices.
After the spin-off is completed, ADT will be run by a well-seasoned management
team, led by Tyco Security Systems' current president, Naren Gursahaney. While
the company will have leaders with extensive company and industry experience,
there are some uncertainties regarding the company's financial policies beyond
the near term. Nevertheless, the company is committed to a solid investment
grade rating. Fitch will continually evaluate how management will balance
demands from its shareholders while maintaining its commitment to a strong
investment grade profile.
As part of the separation, ADT will enter into separation and distribution and
other agreements with Tyco and Flow Control which will govern the relationship
between the post-separation entities and provide for the allocation of various
assets (including trademarks) and liabilities and obligations (related to
asbestos, pension and tax-related matters). ADT intends to enter into a Tax
Sharing Agreement with Tyco and Flow that will govern the rights,
responsibilities and obligations of the three post-separation companies
regarding certain tax matters. The Tax Sharing Agreement will outline each
company's share of certain tax liabilities. Tyco will be responsible for the
first $500 million of shared tax liabilities. ADT and Flow will share 58% and
42%, respectively, of the next $225 million of shared tax liabilities. Finally,
ADT, Tyco and Flow will share 52.5%, 27.5% and 20%, respectively, of shared tax
liabilities above $725 million. As of Dec. 31, 2011, Tyco has recorded a
liability of $437 million related to these tax matters.
Tyco International Ltd.
Fitch recently affirmed Tyco's IDR at 'A-' with a Stable Outlook. The
affirmation reflects Tyco's solid credit metrics, consistent operating
performance and Fitch's expectation that the company financial profile will
remain stable upon completion of the planned spin-offs. The Flow business will
be acquired by Pentair, Inc. (Pentair) in a reverse merger simultaneous with the
separation transaction. The transactions are expected to be completed at the
conclusion of the fiscal year ending Sept. 28, 2012.
The ratings of all these Tyco related entities will be subject to completion of
the spin-offs consistent with terms previously communicated by Tyco. The ratings
are also subject to Fitch's final review of indentures for new debt, new bank
credit agreements, and sharing agreements for taxes or other liabilities.
(Caryn Trokie, New York Ratings Unit)