Oct 19 - Fitch Ratings takes the following action on Florida Governmental Utility Authority's (FGUA) bonds: --Approximately $73 million outstanding utility system revenue bonds (Lehigh Utility System), affirmed at 'A'. The Rating Outlook is Stable. SECURITY The bonds are secured by a senior lien pledge of the net revenues of the Lehigh water and sewer system (the system), including connection fees. KEY RATING DRIVERS SLIM BUT STABLE FINANCES: System financial performance began to decline in fiscal 2009 as the economic downturn and housing market crisis led to stagnant operating revenues and a decline in connection fees. Management responded with rate increases which helped to stabilize financial performance; however, debt service coverage remains slim. Management is projecting slightly improved coverage in fiscal 2012 to a still low but acceptable 1.3x. HIGH DEBT BURDEN: The system's high fixed cost structure will continue to pressure financial performance. HIGH USER CHARGES: Rates remain high, limiting the system's financial flexibility. However, liquidity is sound and capital needs are very manageable, which should limit future rate increases to levels sufficient to keep up with inflation. SOLID SYSTEM INFRASTRUCTURE: Treatment facilities have ample capacity, and current water supply is solid for the intermediate term. Additional supply is expected to come from deeper aquifers, requiring more extensive treatment than is currently possible from existing facilities. However, additional resources are not expected to be needed for a number of years. STABLE RESIDENTIAL CUSTOMER BASE: The system is located in southwest Florida, an area of the country hit particularly hard by the housing crisis and economic downturn. However, signs of economic recovery and a housing rebound are evident in employment gains over the past two years and a significant decline in foreclosure activity. The customer base is small, but mostly residential and stable. WHAT COULD TRIGGER A RATING ACTION DECLINE IN FINANCIAL PERFORMANCE: Fitch expects the system will maintain a stable financial profile. Declining demand and/or an increase in capital needs, while not anticipated, could pressure rates and lead to lower overall financial flexibility. A decline in debt service coverage or liquidity could put downward pressure on the rating. CREDIT PROFILE SMALL BUT STABLE CUSTOMER BASE The system is a retail water and sewer service provider located in Lee County (implied GO rating of 'AA' by Fitch), 12 miles east of Fort Myers (implied GO rating of 'AA-' by Fitch), east of I-75. The system was acquired in 2003 and is the second largest of the seven systems currently owned and operated by FGUA. The system served roughly 12,000 water customers and 10,500 sewer customers in 2011. The service area covers 60,000 acres of mostly residential property, although the area is less than 20% developed. Intermediate-term customer growth is expected to be minimal, as the area continues to recover from the economic recession and a severe housing market decline. SYSTEM INFRASTRUCTURE IS SOLID The system is served by two water treatment facilities with a combined 4.1 million gallons per day (mgd) of design capacity. Raw water consists of groundwater from the Sandstone Aquifer and continues to meet average daily demand requirements of about 2.2 mgd. The water system is regulated via a consumptive use permit from the South Florida Water Management District through 2014. The system anticipates an extension to the current water use permit, although the eventual increase in demand will likely require additional supply. Future resources are expected to come from wells in the Floridan Aquifer, which is a deeper, more brackish source that will require reverse osmosis treatment not currently available with existing facilities. A new plant will likely be costly; however, the need for new supply is not expected anytime soon. An interconnection with the City of Fort Myers' water system provides redundancy and an emergency back-up source. The wastewater system includes a single treatment facility with a rated capacity of 3.5 mgd, which is well in excess of average daily flows of 1.4 mgd. FINANCES STABLE, BUT MARGINS REMAIN SLIM Financial performance was favorable through fiscal 2007. However, a combination of wet weather and the economic downturn contributed to a drop in demand and connection fees. The system generated just 1.3x debt service coverage, including connection fees, in fiscal 2008, but only 1.1x without such fees. Weaker results were recorded for fiscal 2009, and use of rate stabilization funds was necessary to provide additional cushion. FGUA responded with rate increases for fiscal 2010 (6%) and fiscal 2011 (9%), which have helped stabilize financial performance. Debt service coverage remained thin in fiscal 2011 at 1.2x, with another $500,000 transfer from the rate stabilization fund required. Results are expected to improve slightly in fiscal 2012, with a projected 1.3x coverage of debt service from operating revenues only. Despite the weak coverage, liquidity remains solid. At fiscal 2011 year-end, the system had nearly $4 million in unrestricted cash, which provides roughly 250 days of operating expenses. Working capital is also solid with current cash resources plus accounts receivable providing 3.6x coverage of current liabilities. HIGH DEBT BURDEN & HIGH RATES TO CONTINUE POSING CHALLENGES With $73 million in long-term debt outstanding as of fiscal 2011, the system's debt burden remains high. Debt per customer is more than $3,000, which is about 40% greater than the median level for the rating category. At 95%, debt to net plant is also above those of similarly rated water and sewer utilities; however, a manageable capital plan should allow debt ratios to moderate over time. The current CIP totals just $7.5 million and will be funded by a combination of existing bond proceeds, R&R funds, and other sources. The average monthly bill for a residential customer using 6,000 gallons is high at $120 for fiscal 2013, or 3.1% of median household income (MHI). This average bill is well above Fitch's affordability threshold (2% of MHI) and above peer systems in the region. Fitch remains concerned that the system's high fixed costs and limited rate raising flexibility will continue to challenge financial performance. EMPLOYMENT GAINS AND IMPROVING HOUSING MARKET Lee County's economic profile appears to be strengthening, with steady employment growth over the past two years helping to offset steep declines during the past recession. The unemployment rate has improved from the 13.1% in August 2010 to a still elevated 9.5% in August 2012. Foreclosure activity, once among the highest in the nation, has declined considerably since 2008, and median home prices have stabilized. Wealth levels for the county as a whole are above average; however, for Lehigh Acres, which is situated inland, wealth and income levels are below average.