May 24 - Jitters over events in Greece, contracting economies elsewhere in Europe, and fears of economic contagion in the rest of the world may be causing investors to re-price risk, particularly for banks. And three of Italy's largest banks may be bearing the weight of these concerns, according to a report published earlier today on RatingsDirect.

The report, titled "Italian Banks' Credit Spreads Widen As Eurozone Debt Crisis Continues," says that the pricing of the bonds and credit default swaps of Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena SpA, Intesa Sanpaolo SpA, and UniCredit SpA suggests that investors consider these banks riskier than Standard & Poor's Ratings Services' investment-grade ratings on them otherwise imply. (Watch the related CreditMatters TV segment of "Capital Markets Update," dated May 21, 2012.) None of these ratings reflect any sovereign support in the event of financial distress, and all three bank ratings have negative outlooks, implying a one-in-three chance that we could lower the ratings in the next two years. The bond markets appear to reflect the negative bias. Bond yields for the three banks appear high for their rating category but are not unexpected, given the negative outlooks and investor fears of contagion spreading from Greece.

We expect nonperforming assets for these three banks to accumulate in 2012 and 2013 at rates above those of the past two years, reflecting the weakening Italian economy. In addition, we expect the noticeably increased cost of funding, as reflected in part by bond yields, and weakened growth prospects across Europe to pressure bank earnings. (Caryn Trokie, New York Ratings Unit)