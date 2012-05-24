(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
OVERVIEW
-- LCM XI L.P./LCM XI LLC's note issuance is a cash flow CLO
securitization of a revolving pool consisting primarily of broadly syndicated
senior secured loans.
-- We assigned our ratings to the class A through E notes and class X
notes.
-- The ratings reflect our view of the transaction's credit enhancement,
cash flow structure, and collateral portfolio, as well as our stress
scenarios, among other factors.
May 24 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today assigned its ratings to
LCM XI L.P./LCM XI LLC's $439.0 million floating-rate notes (see list).
The transaction is a cash flow collateralized loan obligation securitization
of a revolving pool consisting primarily of broadly syndicated senior secured
loans.
The ratings reflect our assessment of:
-- The credit enhancement provided to the rated notes through the
subordination of cash flows that are payable to the subordinated notes.
-- The transaction's credit enhancement, which is sufficient to withstand
the defaults applicable for the supplemental tests (not counting excess
spread), and cash flow structure, which can withstand the default rate
projected by Standard & Poor's CDO Evaluator model, as assessed by Standard &
Poor's using the assumptions and methods outlined in its corporate
collateralized debt obligation criteria, (see "Update To Global Methodologies
And Assumptions For Corporate Cash Flow And Synthetic CDOs," published Sept.
17, 2009).
-- The transaction's legal structure, which is expected to be bankruptcy
remote.
-- The diversified collateral portfolio, which consists primarily of
broadly syndicated speculative-grade senior secured term loans.
-- The asset manager's experienced management team.
-- Our projections regarding the timely interest and ultimate principal
payments on the rated notes, which we assessed using our cash flow analysis
and assumptions commensurate with the assigned ratings under various
interest-rate scenarios, including LIBOR ranging from 0.34%-12.26%.
-- The transaction's overcollateralization and interest coverage tests, a
failure of which will lead to the diversion of interest and principal proceeds
to reduce the balance of the rated notes outstanding.
STANDARD & POOR'S 17G-7 DISCLOSURE REPORT
SEC Rule 17g-7 requires an NRSRO, for any report accompanying a credit rating
relating to an asset-backed security as defined in the Rule, to include a
description of the representations, warranties and enforcement mechanisms
available to investors and a description of how they differ from the
representations, warranties and enforcement mechanisms in issuances of similar
securities.
The Standard & Poor's 17g-7 Disclosure Report included in this credit rating
report is available here.
RELATED CRITERIA AND RESEARCH
-- Presale: LCM XI L.P./LCM XI LLC, published May 15, 2012.
-- Counterparty And Supporting Obligations Update, published Jan. 13,
2011.
-- Counterparty And Supporting Obligations Methodology And Assumptions,
published Dec. 6, 2010.
-- Methodology For Analyzing Rating Confirmation Requests To Establish
Subsidiary Special-Purpose Entities in CDOs, published Dec. 9, 2009.
-- Update To Global Methodologies And Assumptions For Corporate Cash Flow
And Synthetic CDOs, published Sept. 17, 2009.
-- The Use Of Rating-Based Haircuts In Event Of Default
Overcollateralization Tests For CDOs, published March 19, 2008.
-- Qualification And Treatment Of Current-Pay Obligations In Global Cash
Flow CLOs, published July 11, 2007.
-- CDO Spotlight: Update To General Cash Flow Analytics Criteria For CDO
Securitizations, published Oct. 17, 2006.
-- Structured Finance Criteria Introduced for Cayman Islands
Special-Purpose Entities, published July 18, 2002.
-- Global Cash Flow and Synthetic CDO Criteria: The CDO Product,
published March 21, 2002.
RATINGS ASSIGNED
LCM XI L.P./LCM XI LLC
Class Rating Amount (mil. $)
X AAA (sf) 3.0
A AAA (sf) 307.0
B AA (sf) 52.5
C (deferrable) A (sf) 35.0
D-1 (deferrable) BBB (sf) 10.0
D-2 (deferrable) BBB (sf) 12.0
E (deferrable) BB (sf) 19.5
Sub notes NR 46.5
NR--Not rated.
(New York Ratings Team)