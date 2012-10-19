Overview U.S. natural gas pipeline company Texas Eastern Transmission L.P. (BBB+/Stable/--) intends to issue $400 million of senior unsecured notes. We are assigning our 'BBB+' rating to the notes, proceeds of which Texas Eastern will deliver to parent company Spectra Energy Corp. to use to repay commercial paper borrowings. The stable rating outlook on Texas Eastern reflects our rating outlook on Spectra. The company is a wholly owned subsidiary of Spectra, and its corporate credit rating will be in line with our rating on Spectra. Rating Action On Oct. 19, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services assigned its 'BBB+' senior unsecured rating to U.S. natural gas pipeline company Texas Eastern Transmission L.P.'s issuance of $400 million of senior unsecured notes. Texas Eastern will deliver the proceeds of the note offering to parent company Spectra Energy Corp., which manages the cash of its subsidiaries on a centralized basis. Spectra Energy is expected to use the proceeds to repay commercial paper, which was used in part to fund Texas Eastern's capital expenditures. The outlook is stable. Rationale Standard & Poor's corporate credit rating on Texas Eastern reflects the consolidated credit profile and corporate credit rating of its parent company, Spectra Energy Corp."here 29528&sid=1001187&sind=A&" (BBB+/Stable). Texas Eastern is a wholly owned subsidiary of Spectra and as such Spectra has a considerable influence over the company's business and financial policies. Therefore, we align our ratings on Texas Eastern with our ratings on Spectra. We view Texas Eastern as having an "excellent" business risk profile under our criteria. Credit strengths specific to Texas Eastern are its stable customer base, nearly fully contracted volumes, and access to sizable natural gas basins with favorable production cost characteristics. Partly offsetting these strengths is a modest contract life. About 95% of Texas Eastern's revenues are via capacity reservation fees, which provide material stability to cash flows. While the pipeline's average contract life is modest at about four years, the pipeline's competitive position and recontracting results are robust (99% in 2011) with volumes up about 5% in 2011. Texas Eastern extends approximately 1,700 miles from the Gulf Coast region to the Northeast with working gas storage capacity of 74 billion cubic feet (as well as connections to other Spectra-owned storage facilities). Texas Eastern's expansion projects (such as TEAM 2012, TEAM 2014, and the New Jersey-New York expansion projects) will increase revenues and further solidify its competitive position by moving Marcellus gas supplies in the Northeast. The TEAM projects consist of looping pipeline in the Marcellus Shale to expand capacity by a total of 600 million cubic feet per day (mmcf/d) at a combined cost of $700 million. The New Jersey-New York expansion project ($1.2 billion cost with 800mmcf/d of capacity) consists of building new pipeline into New York City and is considered higher risk than other projects; therefore, completing it on time and on budget by the expected period of late 2013 is important to avoid deterioration in financial metrics. We expect Texas Eastern's financial risk profile to be "significant" under our criteria, in line with that of Spectra. We expect Spectra to control Texas Eastern's financial risk profile. We expect Spectra's credit measures to be commensurate with the rating, with funds from operations (FFO) to total debt of about 18% in 2012. Under our base-case forecast for Texas Eastern, we assume volume and revenue growth associated with organic growth projects when placed into service. Volumes are also supported by steady demand and economic conditions as Standard & Poor's base-case forecast for 2012 is for GDP growth of 2.2%. In addition, we expect the unemployment rate to be about 8.2% in 2012 (down from 9% in 2011). We expect Texas Eastern's financial ratios to be relatively stable for 2012, with total adjusted debt to EBITDA of about 2.25x. Liquidity We view Texas Eastern's liquidity as "adequate" under our criteria. We also consider Spectra's liquidity adequate. For the next 12 months, we expect Spectra's liquidity sources to exceed uses by roughly 1.2x. Cash sources consist of projected FFO, cash, and revolving credit availability of about $3.5 billion to $4 billion. Cash uses consist of capital spending (maintenance and long-lead-time projects), dividends, and debt maturities of about $3 billion. We note Spectra's estimate of capital expenditures will likely be higher at about $2 billion, with our liquidity analysis assuming maintenance and long-lead-time projects of broadly $1.5 billion. Working capital needs are mainly at Union Gas and are seasonal. We do not expect those needs to use more than $150 million in 2012, given relatively low natural gas prices. Given the cash flow certainty of the company's pipeline and gas distribution businesses, we expect cash flows to remain relatively stable, but lower natural gas liquids prices could pressure cash flows. However, we would expect Spectra to curtail capital spending or dividends if operating cash flow significantly dropped. Spectra expects all debt financing to happen at Spectra Energy Capital, as well as at the operating subsidiaries. Spectra Energy Capital has a $1.5 billion credit agreement that expires in 2016, which contains a clause that limits the total debt to capital ratio to 65% at the end of any quarter, for which it is in compliance. In addition, credit facilities that expire in 2016 include those at Westcoast Energy (C$300 million), Union Gas (C$400 million), and Spectra Energy Partners L.P. ($700 million). Outlook The rating outlook on Texas Eastern is stable and reflects our rating outlook on Spectra. The company is a wholly owned subsidiary of Spectra, and its corporate credit rating will be in line with our rating on Spectra. Spectra has significant control over Texas Eastern, especially regarding its business and financial policies. The ratings outlook on Spectra reflects our expectation that leverage measures will remain in an acceptable range through a commodity price cycle. Key Credit Factors: Criteria For Rating The Global Midstream Energy Industry, April 18, 2012