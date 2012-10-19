Overview
U.S. natural gas pipeline company Texas Eastern Transmission L.P.
(BBB+/Stable/--) intends to issue $400 million of senior unsecured notes.
We are assigning our 'BBB+' rating to the notes, proceeds of which Texas
Eastern will deliver to parent company Spectra Energy Corp. to use to repay
commercial paper borrowings.
The stable rating outlook on Texas Eastern reflects our rating outlook on
Spectra. The company is a wholly owned subsidiary of Spectra, and its
corporate credit rating will be in line with our rating on Spectra.
Rating Action
On Oct. 19, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services assigned its 'BBB+'
senior unsecured rating to U.S. natural gas pipeline company Texas Eastern
Transmission L.P.'s issuance of $400 million of senior unsecured notes. Texas
Eastern will deliver the proceeds of the note offering to parent company
Spectra Energy Corp., which manages the cash of its subsidiaries on a
centralized basis. Spectra Energy is expected to use the proceeds to repay
commercial paper, which was used in part to fund Texas Eastern's capital
expenditures. The outlook is stable.
Rationale
Standard & Poor's corporate credit rating on Texas Eastern reflects the
consolidated credit profile and corporate credit rating of its parent company,
Spectra Energy
subsidiary of Spectra and as such Spectra has a considerable influence over
the company's business and financial policies. Therefore, we align our ratings
on Texas Eastern with our ratings on Spectra.
We view Texas Eastern as having an "excellent" business risk profile under our
criteria. Credit strengths specific to Texas Eastern are its stable customer
base, nearly fully contracted volumes, and access to sizable natural gas
basins with favorable production cost characteristics. Partly offsetting these
strengths is a modest contract life. About 95% of Texas Eastern's revenues are
via capacity reservation fees, which provide material stability to cash flows.
While the pipeline's average contract life is modest at about four years, the
pipeline's competitive position and recontracting results are robust (99% in
2011) with volumes up about 5% in 2011. Texas Eastern extends approximately
1,700 miles from the Gulf Coast region to the Northeast with working gas
storage capacity of 74 billion cubic feet (as well as connections to other
Spectra-owned storage facilities).
Texas Eastern's expansion projects (such as TEAM 2012, TEAM 2014, and the New
Jersey-New York expansion projects) will increase revenues and further
solidify its competitive position by moving Marcellus gas supplies in the
Northeast. The TEAM projects consist of looping pipeline in the Marcellus
Shale to expand capacity by a total of 600 million cubic feet per day (mmcf/d)
at a combined cost of $700 million. The New Jersey-New York expansion project
($1.2 billion cost with 800mmcf/d of capacity) consists of building new
pipeline into New York City and is considered higher risk than other projects;
therefore, completing it on time and on budget by the expected period of late
2013 is important to avoid deterioration in financial metrics.
We expect Texas Eastern's financial risk profile to be "significant" under our
criteria, in line with that of Spectra. We expect Spectra to control Texas
Eastern's financial risk profile. We expect Spectra's credit measures to be
commensurate with the rating, with funds from operations (FFO) to total debt
of about 18% in 2012. Under our base-case forecast for Texas Eastern, we
assume volume and revenue growth associated with organic growth projects when
placed into service. Volumes are also supported by steady demand and economic
conditions as Standard & Poor's base-case forecast for 2012 is for GDP growth
of 2.2%. In addition, we expect the unemployment rate to be about 8.2% in 2012
(down from 9% in 2011). We expect Texas Eastern's financial ratios to be
relatively stable for 2012, with total adjusted debt to EBITDA of about 2.25x.
Liquidity
We view Texas Eastern's liquidity as "adequate" under our criteria. We also
consider Spectra's liquidity adequate. For the next 12 months, we expect
Spectra's liquidity sources to exceed uses by roughly 1.2x. Cash sources
consist of projected FFO, cash, and revolving credit availability of about
$3.5 billion to $4 billion. Cash uses consist of capital spending (maintenance
and long-lead-time projects), dividends, and debt maturities of about $3
billion. We note Spectra's estimate of capital expenditures will likely be
higher at about $2 billion, with our liquidity analysis assuming maintenance
and long-lead-time projects of broadly $1.5 billion. Working capital needs are
mainly at Union Gas and are seasonal. We do not expect those needs to use more
than $150 million in 2012, given relatively low natural gas prices. Given the
cash flow certainty of the company's pipeline and gas distribution businesses,
we expect cash flows to remain relatively stable, but lower natural gas
liquids prices could pressure cash flows. However, we would expect Spectra to
curtail capital spending or dividends if operating cash flow significantly
dropped.
Spectra expects all debt financing to happen at Spectra Energy Capital, as
well as at the operating subsidiaries. Spectra Energy Capital has a $1.5
billion credit agreement that expires in 2016, which contains a clause that
limits the total debt to capital ratio to 65% at the end of any quarter, for
which it is in compliance. In addition, credit facilities that expire in 2016
include those at Westcoast Energy (C$300 million), Union Gas (C$400 million),
and Spectra Energy Partners L.P. ($700 million).
Outlook
The rating outlook on Texas Eastern is stable and reflects our rating outlook
on Spectra. The company is a wholly owned subsidiary of Spectra, and its
corporate credit rating will be in line with our rating on Spectra. Spectra
has significant control over Texas Eastern, especially regarding its business
and financial policies. The ratings outlook on Spectra reflects our
expectation that leverage measures will remain in an acceptable range through
a commodity price cycle. We also expect Spectra to focus growth on fee-based
businesses and expect continued stability to come from the regulated
transmission, storage, and distribution operations. We think Spectra's FFO to
debt ratio will be roughly 14% to 20% under most commodity price assumptions.
Ratings List
Texas Eastern Transmission L.P.
Corp. Credit Rating BBB+/Stable/--
New Rating
Texas Eastern Transmission L.P.
Senior Unsecured BBB+
