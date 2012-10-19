Oct 19 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today that its ratings and
outlook on Dallas-based telecommunications provider AT&T Inc.
(A-/Stable/A-2) are not affected by the company's plans to partially fund its
approximate $10.2 billion net unfunded pension obligation through a $9.5 billion
contribution of AT&T Mobility II LLC preferred equity. AT&T Mobility II LLC is
the holding company for AT&T's wireless business. The contribution of preferred
equity requires U.S. Department of Labor approval.
Standard & Poor's does not anticipate ascribing any equity credit to the
preferred instrument. While the preferred stock does not have a stated
maturity, it has a put option in the seventh year, and therefore we view its
permanence as insufficient to assign equity credit under our criteria.
Nevertheless, we do not expect the transaction to have a meaningful effect on
AT&T's key credit measures, including our adjusted leverage, which was about
2.5x as of June 30, 2012. Our debt calculation was about $108.6 billion as of
the second quarter, which includes $25.2 billion of adjustments for unfunded
pensions and other postretirement obligations (OPEBs), on a tax-adjusted
basis. Pro forma for the transaction, we would expect the unfunded balance to
be around $19.1 billion, primarily consisting of the unfunded OPEBs. However,
since we would view the hybrid instrument as 100% debt-like, this would
increase our debt amount by about $3.3 billion, with resultant leverage of
around 2.6x. We do note that the transaction will benefit AT&T's cash flow in
the near term through accelerated recognition of tax benefits, which would
have otherwise accrued over time through normal pension contributions.