(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

May 24 - Standard & Poor's investment-grade composite spread widened by 16 basis points (bps) yesterday to 226 bps, and the speculative-grade composite spread widened by 9 bps to 690 bps. By rating, the 'AA' spread widened by 16 bps to 158 bps, 'A' widened by 17 bps to 197 bps, and 'BBB' expanded by 16 bps to 273 bps. The 'BB' spread widened by 8 bps to 493 bps, 'B' expanded by 7 bps to 725 bps, and 'CCC' expanded by 18 bps to 1,119 bps. By industry, financial institutions expanded by 15 bps to 315 bps, banks expanded by 12 bps to 357 bps, industrials widened by 15 bps to 322 bps, utilities widened by 17 bps to 231 bps, and telecommunications expanded by 13 bps to 361 bps. The investment-grade and speculative-grade spreads are both down from their highs reached in October. The investment-grade spread is above its one-year moving average of 204 bps and below its five-year moving average of 241 bps. The speculative-grade composite spread is higher than its one-year moving average of 663 bps and lower than its five-year moving average of 730 bps. We expect continued volatility in the near term, especially in the speculative-grade segment, which could result from both positive and negative factors. On the positive side, we expect U.S. corporate defaults to remain below the long-term average in the short term. On the negative side, an increase in volatility in the financial markets, influenced by weakening economic conditions, could continue to weigh on risky assets. Standard & Poor's, a part of The McGraw-Hill Companies (NYSE:MHP), is the world's foremost provider of credit ratings. With offices in 23 countries, Standard & Poor's is an important part of the world's financial infrastructure and has played a leading role for 150 years in providing investors with information and independent benchmarks for their investment and financial decisions. For more information, visit www.standardandpoors.com. (New York Ratings Team)