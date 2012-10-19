Overview
-- U.S. generic drug manufacturer and marketer Par Pharmaceutical is
being purchased by TPG for $2.2 billion, financed with $1.545 billion of debt.
-- Pro forma for the new debt, we expect a debt-to-EBITDA ratio of 5.3x.
-- We are assigning Par Pharmaceutical a 'B+' corporate credit rating,
the senior secured credit facility a 'B+' issue-level rating with a recovery
rating of '3', and the senior unsecured notes a 'B-' issue-level rating with a
recovery rating of '6'.
-- The stable outlook reflects our expectation that modest revenue growth
in 2013 will result in EBITDA expansion and free cash flow generation that the
company will apply to debt reduction such that leverage will decline to below
5x.
Rating Action
On Oct. 19, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services assigned Woodcliff Lake,
N.J.-based pharmaceutical company Par Pharmaceuticals Cos. Inc. its 'B+'
corporate credit rating. The rating outlook is stable.
At the same time, we assigned the company's senior secured credit facility,
which consists of a $1.055 billion term loan B and a $150 million revolving
credit facility (undrawn), our 'B+' issue-level rating with a recovery rating
of '3', indicating our expectation for meaningful (50% to 70%) recovery for
lenders in the event of payment default.
We also assigned the company's $490 million senior unsecured notes our 'B-'
issue-level rating with a recovery rating of '6', indicating our expectation
for negligible (0% to 10%) recovery in the event of payment default.
Rationale
The rating on Par reflects our assessment that the company has a "weak"
business profile because of its position as the fifth largest generic
pharmaceutical company and its lack of scale compared with other larger
generic companies. We also believe that Par has an "aggressive" financial risk
profile. Despite pro forma leverage of 5.3x as of June 30, 2012, we believe
EBITDA growth and the use of some free cash flow for debt reduction will bring
leverage to less than 5x over the next year. Par is a manufacturer and
marketer of a broad portfolio of generic drugs.
We expect Par to generate sales growth of about 13% in 2012, primarily because
of its acquisition of generic drug manufacturer Anchen Pharmaceuticals in
November 2011. Thereafter, we expect low-single-digit growth because of the
erosion of existing generic products, offset by new generic product growth; we
only expect very modest revenue growth in the small branded division. We
believe Par will sustain its gross margins in the mid-40% range because of
product mix. In our opinion, free cash flow of at least $100 million will be
directed about equally to business development activities, as Par seeks to
grow its generic division and debt repayment. The modest debt repayments,
coupled with EBITDA growth, will result in leverage declining to less than 5x
over the near term.
Par's aggressive financial risk profile reflects our expectation that pro
forma leverage of 5.3x as of June 30, 2012, will decline to less than 5x over
the next 12 months. It also reflects our belief that funds from operations
(FFO) to total debt will be sustained at about 16% over the next two years.
Both metrics are consistent with what Standard & Poor's considers an
aggressive financial risk profile. The financial risk profile also
incorporates our belief that while leverage will decline over the near term,
sponsor ownership will likely keep leverage at 4x or more as the company
completes acquisitions to further grow its generic business.
Par is a U.S.-focused pharmaceutical company with generic and branded
divisions. In 2012, the generic division is expected to account for 92% of
total revenues. Par's branded division (8%) consists of two products: Megace
ES and Nascobal Nasal Spray. We view Par as mainly a generic drug company
since the branded division contributes only modestly to revenues and does not
aid in diversity. We do not expect this view to change over the near term
given our expectation for low-single-digit branded growth.
We consider Par to have a weak business risk profile because the company lacks
scale in the competitive generic pharmaceutical market. This is primarily
reflected in the company's position as the fifth largest competitor in the
U.S. generic pharmaceutical market. Moreover, with a 3% market share, it is a
distant fifth competitor to No. 4--Watson Pharmaceuticals' (BBB/Negative/--)
8% market share. It also has some product concentration since its largest
generic product, Metoprolol XL, accounted for about 27% of total revenues.
Somewhat mitigating this weak business risk is that Par has a successful track
record of filing abbreviated new drug applications (ANDAs), it focuses on
difficult-to-manufacture generic formulations, and it also has a successful
track record of first-to-file (FTF) paragraph IV patent challenges (to obtain
180 days of market exclusivity). This FTF strategy has resulted in Par
maintaining greater-than-40% of market share in eight of its top 10 generics
one year post launch. Par also focuses on difficult-to-manufacture
formulations. However, we do not view that as a strong barrier to entry since
most of the larger generic companies also possess these capabilities and could
launch FTF paragraph IVs.
Liquidity
We consider Par to have "adequate" liquidity. Pro forma for its acquisition by
TPG, sources of cash likely will exceed mandatory uses of cash over the next
12 to 24 months. Our assessment of Par's liquidity profile incorporates the
following assumptions and expectations:
-- With sources exceeding uses by about $250 million, we expect coverage
of uses to be more than 1.2x over the next 12 to 24 months.
-- Sources of liquidity likely will include FFO of more than $150
million, balance-sheet cash of at least $20 million, and full availability
under its $150 million revolving credit facility.
-- We expect uses of cash to include more than $100 million of
acquisitions, some investment in working capital, and capital spending of
roughly $20 million.
-- The proposed credit facility has only a springing leverage covenant
under its revolving credit facility and there are no near-term debt maturities.
-- We do not believe Par can absorb, without refinancing, a high-impact,
low-probability event because of its relatively small scale and manufacturing
concentration for its largest product.
Recovery analysis
For the complete recovery analysis, please see the recovery report on Par, to
be published as soon as possible after this report on RatingsDirect.
Outlook
The stable outlook reflects our expectation that revenue growth will result in
higher free cash flow that we believe the company will use for debt reduction
over the near term.
We could lower the rating if EBITDA growth is less than we expect and the
company can't meaningfully reduce debt. This would result in leverage
increasing to more than 5x, at which point we would consider the company's
financial risk profile "highly leveraged." Revenue growth of 11% or less and
margins of 47% or less, without prospects for immediate improvement, would
result in this outcome.
We could raise the rating if the company both reduces leverage and sustains it
at less than 4x with a financial policy committed to preserving stronger
credit protection measures. We do not consider this likely, though, given
sponsor ownership and future demands to use cash flow for business development
activities to grow its generic division.
Related Criteria And Research
-- Methodology: Business Risk/Financial Risk Matrix Expanded, Sept. 18,
2012
-- Liquidity Descriptors For Global Corporate Issuers, Sept. 28, 2011
-- Standard & Poor's Revises Its Approach To Rating Speculative-Grade
Credits, May 13, 2008
-- 2008 Corporate Criteria: Analytical Methodology, April 15, 2008
Ratings List
New Rating
Par Pharmaceutical Companies Inc.
Corporate Credit Rating B+/Stable/--
Senior Secured
$1.055B term loan B due 2019 B+
Recovery Rating 3
$150M revolver due 2017 B+
Recovery Rating 3
Senior Unsecured
$490M notes due 2020 B-
Recovery Rating 6
Complete ratings information is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on
the Global Credit Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. All ratings affected
by this rating action can be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site at
www.standardandpoors.com. Use the Ratings search box located in the left
column.