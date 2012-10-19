Oct 19 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today that its ratings on ACE Ltd. (A/Stable/--) and its core operating companies (collectively referred to as ACE) were unaffected by yesterday's announcement that ACE entered into a definitive agreement to acquire ABA Seguros in Mexico from Ally Financial Inc. The transaction, which is valued at approximately $865 million prior to any transaction-related dividend, will be funded with internal funds and will have a minimal impact on ACE's balance sheet, financial leverage, and liquidity measures. ABA Seguros is the sixth-largest property and casualty insurer in Mexico and primarily offers automobile, homeowners, and small business policies that are distributed through a network of independent agents as well as auto dealerships, banks, and direct channels. We view this transaction as being in line with ACE's strategy of expanding its presence in Latin America.