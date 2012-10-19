Oct 19 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today said that third-quarter results announced for General Electric Capital Corp. (GECC; AA+/Stable/A-1+) and for its parent General Electric Co. (GE; AA+/Stable/A-1+) will not affect the ratings on GECC. The results are in line with our expectations and consistent with our stand-alone credit profile of 'a' on GECC. Third-quarter revenues were down 5% year-over-year, in line with the 7% reduction in assets. Pretax earnings of $1.8 billion were up 10% from third-quarter 2011, driven by improvements in the Real Estate segment, strong retail volumes supported by better overall margin, and lower impairments, which were partially offset by higher credit costs and lower assets from noncore portfolio run-off. Profits in the Commercial Leasing and Lending (CLL) and Consumer segments were down marginally compared with the same period last year, with other units showing increases led by Real Estate, where the $217 million contribution contrasts with its $82 million loss in third-quarter 2011, continuing its favorable performance relative to previous expectations. Performance at CLL declined the most (down 17%) due to sluggish loan demand (commercial volumes were down 5%), continued reduction of noncore assets, and performance pressures in Europe. Profit at the Consumer division declined 7%, largely because of lower assets and an increase in reserves. Positively, new consumer loan demand was solid (up 5%) and at strong margins. Real Estate continued to recover, supported by a shrinking portfolio (assets down 14%), while GE Capital Aviation Services benefited from higher core income and Energy Financial Services, from strong asset sales. Overall, segment performances reflected a combination of ongoing run-off of noncore assets, overall stable asset quality performance (non-earning assets improved to 3.00% of financing receivables from 3.12%), a healthy net interest margin (up 50 basis points to 4.9%), and other segment-specific items. Asset quality metrics stabilized across segments, with improvements in 30+ days mortgage delinquencies driven by better collections. Delinquencies were close to flat in both Real Estate and CLL. GECC's ending net investment (ENI) declined to $425 billion (down $27 billion year-on-year) -- already in line with its 2012 year-end target. Noncore ENI, designated for sale or run-off, fell $6 billion to about $70 billion. Total debt of $420 billion stands lower than $443 billion as at year-end 2011. With $29 billion of long-term debt issuance completed this year, GECC has almost completed its planned long-term debt issuance target for the year. The company's $43 billion of commercial paper (CP) outstanding is broadly unchanged in the last year; we expect CP use will start to trend toward the $25 billion level in 2013, after the company has addressed this year's long-term debt maturities. GECC's cash balance increased to $78 billion (from $66 billion), and we believe the company is well positioned to meet remaining debt maturities in the fourth quarter. GECC's total equity improved only slightly (Basel 1 Tier 1 common ratio up by 10 bps sequentially to 10.2%) as the resumption of dividend payments to GE weighed on the combined benefits of earnings accretion, issuances of preferred shares, and risk-weighted asset run-downs. We expect the company's capitalization to remain at or above current levels.