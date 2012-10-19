BRIEF-PAGP prices upsized public offering of class A shares
* Size of offering was increased by 8 million class A shares from previously announced offering size of 34 million class A shares
Oct 19 - Fitch Ratings has published a report on Indiana Municipal Power Agency, IN. The report is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'. Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'. Applicable Criteria and Related Research: Indiana Municipal Power Agency (IN)
* Size of offering was increased by 8 million class A shares from previously announced offering size of 34 million class A shares
Feb 23 Highlights of the day for U.S. President Donald Trump's administration on Thursday: NUCLEAR WEAPONS Trump says he wants to build up the U.S. nuclear arsenal to ensure it is at the "top of the pack," saying the United States has fallen behind in its atomic weapons capacity. IMMIGRATION Mexico expresses "worry and irritation" about U.S. policies to two of Trump's top officials, giving a chilly reply to the new administratio
TOKYO, Feb 24 Japanese stocks managed to steady from early falls on Friday as the yen weakened slightly during Asian trade, but political uncertainty abroad and U.S. tax policy kept most investors on the sidelines.