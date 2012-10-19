Oct 19 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today said that its ratings and
outlook on Brazilian electric utility company Energisa S.A.
(BB/Stable/--; brAA-/Stable/--) are not affected by the utility's announcement
of an expression of interest in acquiring an interest in Grupo Rede Energia (not
rated) in partnership with Companhia Paranaense de Energia-COPEL (not rated). In
our view, an expression of interest does not imply an imminent acquisition,
given that other parties have already signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU)
to acquire Rede. Nevertheless, given Energisa's announcement, we will continue
to monitor the situation closely.