-- We are assigning 'B' issue-level ratings to Telx (TELX.O) Group's
proposed $340 million senior secured credit facilities.
-- We are also affirming our 'B-' corporate credit rating on the company.
-- The stable rating outlook reflects our expectation that the company's
free operating cash flow will remain negative into 2013 because of its
significant capital expenditure plans, keeping leverage elevated.
NEW YORK (Standard & Poor's) Sept. 7, 2011--Standard & Poor's Ratings Services
said today that it assigned its 'B' issue-level and '2' recovery ratings to
New York City-based The Telx Group Inc.'s proposed $340 million senior secured
credit facilities. The proposed facilities consist of a $50 million revolving
credit facility due 2016, which we expect to be undrawn at the close of the
transaction, and a $290 million term loan due 2017. The '2' recovery rating
indicates expectations for substantial (70%-90%) recovery in the event of a
payment default. The company plans to use proceeds from the proposed term
loan, along with an unrated $145 million senior unsecured note issuance and
$301 million in cash, to finance the $710 million purchase of Telx by
private-equity sponsors ABRY Partners and Berkshire Partners from GI Partners.
In addition, we affirmed our 'B-' corporate credit rating on the company. We
will withdraw our ratings on the existing credit facility when the transaction
closes and the facility is repaid. The rating outlook is stable.
"The affirmation of the 'B-' corporate credit rating incorporates our
expectation that the company's free operating cash flow (FOCF) will remain
negative into 2013 due to its significant capital expansion plans, keeping
leverage elevated," said Standard & Poor's credit analyst Naveen Sarma.
